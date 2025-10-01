Government Set To Shut Down As Senate Rejects Measure To Keep It Open

Topline The federal government is hours away from shutting down after Congress failed to reach a last-minute funding agreement, with Republicans and Democrats still appearing nowhere near a deal as President Donald Trump predicts a shutdown is “probably likely.” President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday again did not pass legislation known as a “continuing resolution” that would stave off a shutdown by allowing the government to operate under its existing budget through Nov. 21, after the legislation failed to pass the upper chamber earlier this year. The Republican-backed measure was rejected in a 55-45 vote, which fell short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the Senate, with three members of the Democratic caucus voting alongside Republicans. The vote came after President Donald Trump said Tuesday it’s “probably likely,” but not “inevitable” there will be a shutdown at midnight Tuesday. The House already passed the GOP-backed proposal in a 217-212 vote, but it needs the support of at least seven Democrats to move through the Senate. The major factor dividing Republicans and Democrats is Democrats’ demand for an extension of federal tax credits under the Affordable Care Act set to expire at the end of the year. Republicans have accused Democrats of forcing a shutdown and alleged they want undocumented immigrants to have access to public healthcare benefits (though they’re not legally allowed to). The potential shutdown comes after Trump met with Democratic congressional leaders at the White House on Monday and made no progress toward reaching an agreement, with both sides emerging blaming the other for the looming government closure.

Trump told Politico “I don’t worry about that” in an interview published Tuesday whether he fears Americans will blame Republicans for a shutdown. Calling Democrats “deranged,” Trump claimed they “want to destroy healthcare in America by giving it to millions and millions of illegal aliens,” referring to Democrats’ proposal to undo provisions of Trump’s signature policy bill passed earlier this year that would block some noncitizens from public health benefits, according to Politico. On Monday, following their meeting, Trump posted an AI-generated video showing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y, with a sombrero and a mustache standing next to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as he claims Democrats want to give healthcare to “all these illegal aliens . . . so they can vote for us,” prompting Jeffries to call the video “disgusting” and Schumer to accuse Republicans of throwing “tantrums.” Trump has also repeatedly brought up gender-affirming healthcare in discussing the government shutdown—telling reporters last week “if it has to shut down, it’ll have to shut down,” alleging Democrats “want to have transgender for everybody,” calling them “crazy.” It’s unclear what he’s referring to. Politico notes some Trump allies argue that an extension of federal tax credits in the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats insist on, continues taxpayer support for gender-affirming healthcare, since five states require insurance to cover some services.

Trump threatened Democrats on Tuesday that the federal government could “do things during the shutdown that are irreversible . . . medically and other ways, including benefits, we can cut large numbers of people,” warning the GOP was prepared to blame Democrats for the permanent reductions and predicting a shutdown is “probably likely” but not “inevitable.” The Office of Management and Budget also instructed federal agencies in a memo last week to formulate plans for mass layoffs if the government shuts down by identifying programs whose discretionary funding will expire on Oct. 1, along with those that don’t align with Trump’s agenda. The move was widely viewed as a way to exact maximum pain on Democrats if they refuse to agree to Republicans’ proposal to avert a shutdown by setting the stage to blame them for staffing reductions. Schumer called the threat to fire federal workers if the government shuts down “an attempt at intimidation” in a statement.

The Senate on Sept. 19 rejected proposals from both Republicans and Democrats to keep the government open, with the Republican plan failing in a 44-48 vote, short of the 60 needed to break the filibuster. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., voted alongside Republicans to approve their plan to continue the existing budget through Nov. 21, while Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, were the only two Republicans to vote against it. The Democratic plan was rejected 47-45, with seven Republican senators missing the vote.

Democrats could benefit politically from forcing a shutdown, according to political experts, who have noted it’s one of the few tools they have to counter Republicans, who control all three branches of government, since the GOP needs at least seven Democratic votes to move the legislation through the Senate. It’s a risky move as shutdowns are generally unpopular with voters.

In recent previous shutdown negotiations, a small coalition of right-wing Republicans have threatened to withhold their votes if the new spending plan doesn’t adhere to their demands, while Democrats have typically been averse to shutdowns. Democrats, polling at their lowest level in history, according to Gallup, have a unique opportunity to use the shutdown negotiations as a show of resistance to the Trump administration, and potentially pave a way for the party to rebuild its image ahead of next year’s midterm elections.

The last time the government shut down, during Trump’s first term in December 2018, it was the longest shutdown on record, lasting 35 days. At the center of the dispute was Trump’s demand for more border wall funding, which he eventually abandoned to allow the government to reopen.

If Congress doesn’t approve a new spending plan before the existing one expires on Sept. 30 at midnight, all non-essential workers will be furloughed, while essential government employees, such as military personnel and airport security, will be asked to continue working without pay. Other services, such as mandatory spending programs including Social Security and Medicare, would continue to operate normally, however. The Congressional Budget Office said 750,000 workers could be furloughed daily in a shutdown, with their compensation totaling $400 million, in a letter Tuesday to Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

National parks and museums would also likely close or remain open with reduced services. Some federal agencies, such as the federal housing administration, a division of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, would stop processing new loans, and routine inspections by the Food and Drug Administration and Environmental Protection Agency would be curtailed or stopped. In the previous shutdown, some air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration officials stopped showing up for work after weeks without pay, causing flight delays at major airports.

$1 billion. That’s how much disruptions in air and rail travel and national parks and museum closures could cost the economy in the event of a shutdown, according to tourism officials.

