Goolsbee Cites Inflation in Case Against Fed Rate Cut

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee has warned that inflation risks could outweigh the case for more interest rate cuts. He stressed that lowering rates too aggressively could undermine the central bank’s progress in containing price pressures.

Shutdown Uncertainty Clouds Fed’s Inflation Focus and Rate Cut Decisions

His comments came during the 2025 Midwest Agriculture Conference, where he discussed the economic outlook amid the possibility of a government shutdown. Goolsbee said the Fed is closely monitoring inflation trends. His view echoed that of Fed Governor Christopher Hammack, who recently backed keeping policy restrictive over pursuing fresh rate cuts.

Goolsbee explained that the duration and scope of a government shutdown would play a role in shaping the Fed’s policy outlook. His warning came at a time when markets were hoping for further rate cuts to ease borrowing conditions.

“Not every shutdown leaves a lasting economic mark,” he noted, pointing out that short and limited shutdowns rarely dent overall growth. Still, he underlined that prolonged disruption could complicate decision-making, particularly if it delays key government data releases that the Fed relies on to evaluate inflation and to decide on rate cuts.

Data Blackout Poses Key Risk to Markets and Fed Policy

Financial experts have echoed Goolsbee’s caution. Economists at Goldman Sachs noted that each week of a shutdown could temporarily trim growth. However, it would likely rebound once funding resumes.

However, the suspension of federal data reporting during a shutdown may leave policymakers with incomplete information. This complicates the decision of the Fed in finding a balance between growth and inflation as it considers reducing interest rates in the future. Former Fed official Stephen Miran has called for successive rate cuts, suggesting a more aggressive path.

Stocks, bonds, and the dollar were variously hit in previous shutdowns. But the present situation seems more fragile. Inflation remains higher than the 2% target of the Fed and investors are observing whether a cut in rate will affect inflation positively. Wells Fargo Doug Beath also noted in the market become very turbulent in case the shutdown was prolonged.

Balancing Inflation And Growth Risks During Future Rate Cuts

This review demonstrates the crunch the central bank is undergoing. On the one hand, the slower growth and potential job losses that a shutdown would lead to may justify a loosening. Meanwhile, persistent inflation means authorities must be cautious about premature aggressive rate cuts. Some market voices, such as Scott Bessent, have argued the Fed should consider a sharper rate cut (such as 50 bps) to ease conditions more quickly.

Goolsbee emphasized that while temporary furloughs and delayed paychecks reduce confidence, most federal workers eventually recover income, limiting the broader economic shock. The bigger risk, he said, lies in how prolonged fiscal uncertainty complicates the Fed’s fight against inflation and the timing of possible rate cuts.