Godot 4.4 dev 5: Universalize UID Support, Favorite Editor Items, and More

With GodotCon behind us and our developers recuperated, we’re thrilled to return to a more frequent release-cycle. It’s only been two weeks since we last checked in, yet there’s still so much to talk about! So buckle on in for a breakdown of what you can expect to see in 4.4 dev 5.
\ Many of the changes in this release are bug fixes that will be backported to Godot 4.3 and released in 4.3.1! So please test this release well so we can be confident with the changes and release 4.3.1 with them as soon as possible.
\ Keep in mind that while we try to make sure each dev snapshot is stable enough for general testing, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.
\ Jump to the Downloads section, and give it a spin right now, or continue reading to learn more about improvements in this release. You can also try the Web editor, XR editor, or the Android editor for this release (join the Android editor testing group to get access to pre-release builds).
In case you missed them, see the 4.4 dev 1, 4.4 dev 2, 4.4 dev 3, and 4.4 dev 4 release notes for an overview of some key features which were already in that snapshot, and are therefore still available for testing in dev 5.
\ Here are highlights of a few new features in dev 5 that you might find particularly exciting!
Previously, the UID format was not supported by all Resource types. This proved to be a pain point for users wishing to reference their scripts and other resources in a manner that’s path-agnostic. This, along with a need to refactor their scripts anytime these kinds of files were moved, put a significant duty of care on the end-user that shouldn’t have been necessary.
\ Starting with dev 5, this will no longer be your burden to bear! Thanks to a long-term effort from reduz, UIDs will now be applied universally in a way the engine can automatically track and account for. This is achieved via
.uid files for the resource types that previously didn’t support them, functioning similarly to other metadata files that “track” a main file.
\ Note that, unlike metadata files,
.uid files are strictly for the editor; the information is migrated to the uid database on export. Despite this, users using version control software should add these files, as they’re required to properly sync data (similar to
.import files). For more information, see (GH-97352).
A common complaint we hear regarding the inspector is the potential for it to get cluttered. Namely, while there’s generally a wide selection of options available for a given class/script, users will usually only care about a particular subsection that suits them. To account for this, YeldhamDev brings us the long-awaited ability to pin one’s favorite properties in the inspector! Check out the implementation from PR (GH-97352) below:
There are too many exciting changes to list them all here, but here’s a curated selection:
advance_on_start option to
NodeAnimation to handle
advance(0) for each
NodeAnimation (GH-94372).
AudioStreamWAV::save_to_wav adding extra ‘.wav’ to file if existing ext is not lower case (GH-98717).
Freed Object booleanization (GH-93885).
MissingResource properties being stripped on save (GH-86600).
[ExportToolButton] (GH-97894).
print command in local (command line
-d) debugger (GH-97218).
InputEvent device id clash” and add a compatibility function (GH-99449).
NavMeshGenerator2D::generator_bake_from_source_geometry_data performance (GH-98957).
EditorInterface (GH-98859).
multimesh_get_buffer_rd_rid method to
RenderingServer (GH-98788).
116 contributors submitted 265 improvements for this new snapshot. See our interactive changelog for the complete list of changes since the previous 4.4-dev4 snapshot.
\ This release is built from commit
9e6098432.
Download Godot 4.4 dev5
Standard build includes support for GDScript and GDExtension.
\ .NET build (marked as
mono) includes support for C#, as well as GDScript and GDExtension.
\ While engine maintainers try their best to ensure that each preview snapshot and release candidate is stable, this is by definition a pre-release piece of software. Be sure to make frequent backups, or use a version control system such as Git, to preserve your projects in case of corruption or data loss.
With every release we accept that there are going to be various issues, which have already been reported but haven’t been fixed yet. See the GitHub issue tracker for a complete list of known bugs.
As a tester, we encourage you to open bug reports if you experience issues with this release. Please check the existing issues on GitHub first, using the search function with relevant keywords, to ensure that the bug you experience is not already known.
\ In particular, any change that would cause a regression in your projects is very important to report (e.g. if something that worked fine in previous 4.x releases, but no longer works in this snapshot).
Godot is a non-profit, open source game engine developed by hundreds of contributors on their free time, as well as a handful of part or full-time developers hired thanks to generous donations from the Godot community. A big thank you to everyone who has contributed their time or their financial support to the project!
\ If you’d like to support the project financially and help us secure our future hires, you can do so using the Godot Development Fund platform managed by Godot Foundation. There are also several alternative ways to donate which you may find more suitable.
