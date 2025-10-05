ExchangeDEX+
GeForce NOW Expands with 17 New Games for October

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 05:36
Felix Pinkston
Oct 04, 2025 04:52

NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW announces 17 new game additions for October, including ‘Battlefield 6’ and ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’, enhancing its cloud gaming portfolio.





NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW is set to thrill gamers this October with the addition of 17 new titles to its cloud gaming service. Among these, the much-anticipated ‘Battlefield 6’ and ‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ promise to deliver exciting and immersive experiences for players, according to the GeForce NOW Community.

New Releases and Regional Upgrades

This month’s lineup is packed with a variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for every gamer. Titles like ‘Little Nightmares III’, ‘ARC Raiders’, and ‘Jurassic World Evolution 3’ will join the platform, offering both thrilling adventures and strategic gameplay. Additionally, new releases such as ‘Seafarer: The Ship Sim’ and ‘King of Meat’ are set to debut on Steam.

GeForce NOW is also expanding its technological reach. The regions of Miami and Warsaw, Poland, have recently received upgrades to GeForce RTX 5080-class power, with Portland and Ashburn slated to follow soon. This enhancement is part of NVIDIA’s ongoing effort to improve gaming performance and accessibility across different locations.

October’s Gaming Highlights

The October lineup includes a diverse array of games, from horror-themed adventures to action-packed shooters. Notable titles include:

  • Battlefield 6 – Launching on both Steam and the EA app on October 10
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Available on Steam from October 21
  • Little Nightmares III – Releasing on Steam on October 9
  • ARC Raiders – Set to launch on Steam on October 30

These games represent just a portion of the total offerings, with more titles like ‘Painkiller’ and ‘Tormented Souls 2’ adding to the robust selection available to GeForce NOW users.

September’s Additions

In September, GeForce NOW expanded its collection with 17 new games, including the recent addition of ‘Train Sim World 6’. The continuous expansion of the game library ensures that users always have fresh content to explore and enjoy.

As NVIDIA continues to enhance its cloud gaming service, gamers can expect more updates and new releases in the coming months. For those eager to explore the latest additions, the full list of October releases can be accessed through the GeForce NOW platform.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/geforce-now-expands-with-17-new-games-for-october

