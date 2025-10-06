Galaxy Digital Launches GalaxyOne: Crypto, Stocks & 8% APY By: CoinPedia 2025/10/06 19:30 Share

The post Galaxy Digital Launches GalaxyOne: Crypto, Stocks & 8% APY appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Galaxy Digital has launched GalaxyOne, a comprehensive platform that combines a 4% FDIC-insured cash account, crypto custody, and zero-commission trading for stocks and ETFs. Users across the U.S. can buy, hold, and transfer Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Paxos Gold, with plans to add more tokens later. The platform also offers an 8% APY high-income investment option for accredited investors. This move marks Galaxy’s entry into retail investing, rivaling platforms like Robinhood and eToro.