Futureverse announced a restructuring today affecting only the main corporation, not subsidiaries

Futureverse has started restructuring its business again, the company’s board announced today. The move comes as the firm tries to build sustainable operations even though it’s made real progress in several tech areas.

The company says it’s built some of the best AI models in the world and put together more than 30 open-source protocols. Futureverse has also worked with major global brands. Still, company leaders admit they need to make changes to keep their vision going long-term.

The restructuring is supposed to help the company strengthen its foundation and reorganize how things work. The goal is to keep supporting the main products and applications that matter most. Only Futureverse Corporation itself is affected by the restructuring – the subsidiary companies won’t see direct impacts.

Company leaders say Futureverse has always been about collaboration and innovation. Now they want to push that work forward in a stronger, more sustainable way.

This isn’t Futureverse’s first major shakeup

Back in 2023, the company pulled in $54 million from investors in a Series A round. 10T Holdings, a crypto investment firm, led the deal. Ripple Labs Inc. and other investors also participated.

What’s unusual about Futureverse is how it merged 11 different startups from all kinds of sectors, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and gaming. The company started by combining eight businesses in late 2022, then added three more later on.

Co-founders Aaron McDonald and Shara Senderoff ran the massive consolidation. McDonald said at the time that fundraising was tough because the crypto market wasn’t stable. The merger itself created its own set of challenges, too.

Workforce reduced by 20% during the previous restructuring

When Futureverse restructured in 2023, it cut roughly 20% of its staff. That left the company with more than 250 employees after the cuts. McDonald said the consolidation made Futureverse more competitive and better equipped to deal with tough market conditions.

Senderoff says the company focuses on building technology infrastructure for the metaverse. People know Futureverse for FLUF World, which has cartoon rabbit NFTs with unique traits. The company also made AI League, a mobile soccer game that has a FIFA license.

Cryptopolitan reported that one of Futureverse’s key projects in 2024 was Readyverse Studios. The studio came together with Ernest Cline, who wrote Ready Player One. Senderoff, Dan Farah, and McDonald all partnered on the project. The studio got the rights to Cline’s work, including the 2018 film that made $583 million at the box office.

McDonald pointed out that blockchain is only about 10% of what Futureverse does from a technical standpoint. Even so, the technology helps users control their digital identity and data.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program