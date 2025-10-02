ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has joined the choir of voices reacting to the upcoming exit of Ripple CTO David Schwartz.  Thomas, who held the same role before Schwartz, described the latter as “the heart of XRP.”  “You are and always will be the heart of XRP, and I can’t wait to see what you get up to with all of that extra free time!” he said while commenting on Schwartz’s announcement, which has sent shockwaves across the community.  Thomas became the CTO at Ripple back in 2013 (when the company was, obviously, still in its infancy).  The German software engineer was also a full-time Bitcoin contributor during the cryptocurrency’s early days. You Might Also Like After stepping down from his CTO role, Thomas started pursuing new ventures, such as co-founding web monetization startup Coil and working on Dassie, an open-source implementation of the Interledger Protocol that he helped to develop.  In 2021, Thomas attracted widespread media coverage after The New York Times revealed that he had lost access to 7,002 Bitcoins that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars at their peak. The NYT store quickly gained traction in other media outlets.  Schwartz’s sudden departure  As reported by U.Today, Schwartz, the architect behind the XRP Ledger, announced that he would leave his role as the Ripple CTO by the end of the year.  The influential executive, who replaced Thomas as the company’s CTO in 2018, will get a seat on Ripple’s board of directors. Still, the announcement shocked many within the XRP community.  Source: https://u.today/former-ripple-cto-says-schwartz-will-always-be-heart-of-xrpThe post Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has joined the choir of voices reacting to the upcoming exit of Ripple CTO David Schwartz.  Thomas, who held the same role before Schwartz, described the latter as “the heart of XRP.”  “You are and always will be the heart of XRP, and I can’t wait to see what you get up to with all of that extra free time!” he said while commenting on Schwartz’s announcement, which has sent shockwaves across the community.  Thomas became the CTO at Ripple back in 2013 (when the company was, obviously, still in its infancy).  The German software engineer was also a full-time Bitcoin contributor during the cryptocurrency’s early days. You Might Also Like After stepping down from his CTO role, Thomas started pursuing new ventures, such as co-founding web monetization startup Coil and working on Dassie, an open-source implementation of the Interledger Protocol that he helped to develop.  In 2021, Thomas attracted widespread media coverage after The New York Times revealed that he had lost access to 7,002 Bitcoins that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars at their peak. The NYT store quickly gained traction in other media outlets.  Schwartz’s sudden departure  As reported by U.Today, Schwartz, the architect behind the XRP Ledger, announced that he would leave his role as the Ripple CTO by the end of the year.  The influential executive, who replaced Thomas as the company’s CTO in 2018, will get a seat on Ripple’s board of directors. Still, the announcement shocked many within the XRP community.  Source: https://u.today/former-ripple-cto-says-schwartz-will-always-be-heart-of-xrp

Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:17
Humans.ai
HEART$0.002816-9.77%
XRP
XRP$2.3021-6.91%
COM
COM$0.005075-7.66%
Threshold
T$0.01174-4.70%
GET
GET$0.001109+40.02%

Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has joined the choir of voices reacting to the upcoming exit of Ripple CTO David Schwartz. 

Thomas, who held the same role before Schwartz, described the latter as “the heart of XRP.” 

“You are and always will be the heart of XRP, and I can’t wait to see what you get up to with all of that extra free time!” he said while commenting on Schwartz’s announcement, which has sent shockwaves across the community. 

Thomas became the CTO at Ripple back in 2013 (when the company was, obviously, still in its infancy). 

The German software engineer was also a full-time Bitcoin contributor during the cryptocurrency’s early days.

You Might Also Like

After stepping down from his CTO role, Thomas started pursuing new ventures, such as co-founding web monetization startup Coil and working on Dassie, an open-source implementation of the Interledger Protocol that he helped to develop. 

In 2021, Thomas attracted widespread media coverage after The New York Times revealed that he had lost access to 7,002 Bitcoins that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars at their peak. The NYT store quickly gained traction in other media outlets. 

Schwartz’s sudden departure 

As reported by U.Today, Schwartz, the architect behind the XRP Ledger, announced that he would leave his role as the Ripple CTO by the end of the year. 

The influential executive, who replaced Thomas as the company’s CTO in 2018, will get a seat on Ripple’s board of directors. Still, the announcement shocked many within the XRP community. 

Source: https://u.today/former-ripple-cto-says-schwartz-will-always-be-heart-of-xrp

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,864.31
$98,864.31$98,864.31

-2.50%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.65
$3,214.65$3,214.65

-5.08%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3021
$2.3021$2.3021

-5.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.40
$143.40$143.40

-6.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16355
$0.16355$0.16355

-5.31%