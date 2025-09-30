ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption RightFlying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right

Flying Tulip Raises $200M; Announces $FT Public Sale at Same Valuation with onchain Redemption Right

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/30 01:00
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03373+0.05%

NYC, New York, September 29th, 2025, Chainwire

Flying Tulip, a full‑stack onchain exchange, today announced it has raised $200 million in a private funding round and will open an onchain public sale of its $FT token at the same valuation.

Flying Tulip integrates a native stablecoin, money market, spot trading, derivatives, options, and onchain insurance within a single cross‑margin, volatility‑aware system designed for capital efficiency.

The round included participation from global investors, including Brevan Howard Digital, CoinFund, DWF, FalconX, Hypersphere, Lemniscap, Nascent, Republic Digital, Selini, Sigil Fund, Susquehanna Crypto, Tioga Capital, and Virtuals Protocol, among others.

Onchain redemption right (“perpetual put”)

All primary-sale participants (private and public) receive an onchain redemption right that allows them to burn $FT at any time and redeem up to their original principal in the asset contributed (e.g. ETH). Redemptions are programmatically settled from a segregated onchain redemption reserve seeded from capital raised. This design seeks to protect downside while preserving unlimited upside.

Tokenomics aligned to usage

The team receives no initial allocation. Instead, team exposure accrues only through open‑market buybacks funded by a share of protocol revenues and subject to a transparent schedule. From day one, incentives are tied to real usage and long‑term performance.

Public sale

The onchain public sale will be hosted across multiple chains. Supported assets, the initial circulating supply, sale mechanics, and official smart‑contract addresses (published on the official website) will be announced ahead of launch. Flying Tulip is targeting up to $1 billion in total funding across private and public phases.

About Flying Tulip

Flying Tulip is an onchain financial marketplace that unifies spot, derivatives, credit, and risk transfer in a capital‑efficient, cross‑margin system. The platform is built for transparent risk management and long‑term sustainability.

Users can learn more at flyingtulip.com.

Important Information

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or tokens in any jurisdiction. Participation may be subject to eligibility checks and jurisdictional restrictions. Tokens involve risk, including possible loss of value. Any redemption right is programmatic and limited by on‑chain reserves and protocol parameters. This right is not a deposit, not insured, and not a guarantee. Forward‑looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Official sale addresses will only be published on flyingtulip.com.

ContactCEOAndre CronjeFlying Tulipandre@flyingtulip.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,875.11
$98,875.11$98,875.11

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.31
$3,214.31$3,214.31

-5.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3017
$2.3017$2.3017

-5.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.38
$143.38$143.38

-6.37%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16354
$0.16354$0.16354

-5.32%