ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move. While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play. Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI’s price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts. This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token’s peak enthusiasm phases in 2024. Source: X The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed. More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline. Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust. Source: BraveNewCoin With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token’s large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year. This chart underscores that, while… The post FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move. While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play. Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI’s price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts. This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token’s peak enthusiasm phases in 2024. Source: X The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed. More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline. Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust. Source: BraveNewCoin With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token’s large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year. This chart underscores that, while…

FLOKI Crypto Eyes Breakout as Price Consolidates Near Key Levels

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:03
FLOKI
FLOKI$0.00005625-4.95%
NEAR
NEAR$2.392-5.19%
COM
COM$0.005077-7.89%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001437-4.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.05373-6.41%

FLOKI Crypto, one of the most widely followed meme-inspired tokens, is once again under the spotlight as its chart patterns tighten and traders anticipate a decisive move.

While bearish pressure has capped price action for much of 2025, new technical readings suggest that consolidation may be approaching a resolution, with both upside and downside scenarios firmly in play.

Long-Term Downtrend Still Weighs on Sentiment

A recent daily chart view highlights the importance of the descending trendline that has defined FLOKI’s price action since early 2025. Stretching from highs near $0.00032, the line has acted as a ceiling for multiple failed breakout attempts.

This persistent rejection confirms bearish control, with lower highs and lower lows dominating since the token’s peak enthusiasm phases in 2024.

Source: X

The chart also draws attention to the large sideways consolidation box between mid-2024 and early 2025. Price moved in a range before breaking lower, triggering the sustained downtrend that followed.

More recently, the crypto tested and briefly defended a critical horizontal support level at $0.00003564, but bounces from this zone have struggled to gain momentum, with sellers overpowering buyers at the trendline.

Market Update Shows Resilience Amid Pressure

According to market data, FLOKI is currently priced at $0.00008538, marking a 1.82% increase over the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization stands at $824.9 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of nearly $75 million, indicating that despite subdued price action, liquidity remains robust.

Source: BraveNewCoin

With over 9.65 trillion tokens in circulation, the token’s large supply base has historically contributed to high volatility during both rallies and corrections. While the current price sits far below its cycle highs, its ability to stabilize above the $0.00008000 region is viewed as encouraging, particularly when compared with the deep sell-offs seen earlier this year.

This chart underscores that, while the asset has not escaped the weight of its long-term downtrend, it has managed to hold onto a support zone where buyers have historically defended the asset.

Symmetrical Triangle Points to Pending Breakout

A separate chart perspective paints a slightly different picture, emphasizing FLOKI’s ongoing consolidation within a large symmetrical triangle pattern. Support has consistently held near $0.00007000, with resistance forming along the descending trendline. The narrowing structure indicates that the token is nearing a decisive breakout moment.

Source: X

The base of the triangle shows repeated accumulation, evidenced by long candle wicks rejecting lower levels. This suggests that buyers remain active, even as bears keep the price capped below the resistance level. Such equilibrium between buying and selling pressure is often a precursor to significant volatility.

If the asset manages a confirmed breakout above the triangle resistance, technical projections highlight a potential surge toward $0.00025000–$0.00030000, representing a dramatic upside move. Conversely, if support breaks down, the next downside target could sit closer to $0.00006000, revisiting levels not seen in months.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/floki-crypto-eyes-breakout-as-price-consolidates-near-key-levels

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,200.47
$99,200.47$99,200.47

-2.17%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,226.45
$3,226.45$3,226.45

-4.73%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3092
$2.3092$2.3092

-5.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.61
$144.61$144.61

-5.57%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16458
$0.16458$0.16458

-4.71%