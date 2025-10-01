Fintech company Brex plans to launch stablecoin payment platform By: PANews 2025/10/01 08:19 Share

PANews reported on October 1 that according to Bloomberg, financial technology company Brex plans to launch a stablecoin payment platform in response to market demand. It is reported that when companies accept stablecoin payments, the funds will be converted into US dollars and deposited into their Brex accounts.