The post Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP reclaims $3 resistance amid whale accumulation, putting next fib levels as targets ETH holds near $4,490 resistance, aligning with dense short clusters and fib zones. 1.618 Fibonacci projections now sit on live price structure, not abstract moonshots. The crypto market is trying to steady itself after September's volatility. XRP now trades at about $3, reflecting renewed strength and key support validation, while Ethereum holds close to $4,500, recovering some ground from earlier pullbacks. Both assets remain in tight ranges with XRP pressing against $3.10-$3.20 resistance, ETH navigating between $4,300 and $4,600. Momentum is fragile as bulls need a decisive breakout, and bears watch for rejection.. Analyst Flags Bold Fibonacci Targets It is against this backdrop aligned to today's positive crypto price moves that a rather well-known crypto analyst identified long-term price structure for XRP and Ethereum using the Fibonacci level indicator.  In his latest post on X, the analyst revealed XRP's $31 target and the probability for Ethereum to reach $8,000 under similar conditions. Whale Activity and Market Structure Short-term action shows more restraint. XRP has repeatedly tested $3.00 resistance, only to slip back as whales sold into strength and a false breakout underscored that risk. Ethereum, meanwhile, has been consolidating between $4,100 and $4,500, with buy interest re-emerging whenever prices near $4,300. Market volatility has narrowed, with the Fear & Greed Index today sitting at a neutral 56, signaling traders are hesitant to overcommit in either direction. These conditions suggest Fibonacci levels are distant guides rather than immediate trading signals. XRP vs ETH: Supply and Capital Logic Comparing upside targets highlights a deeper point. If Ethereum were to rally to $8,000, its market capitalization would approach $960 billion at current supply. For XRP to keep pace, it would need to rally to at least $16.43 just to defend…

Fibonacci Extension Targets After XRP Reclaims $3 & ETH 4,500

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 13:37
  • XRP reclaims $3 resistance amid whale accumulation, putting next fib levels as targets
  • ETH holds near $4,490 resistance, aligning with dense short clusters and fib zones.
  • 1.618 Fibonacci projections now sit on live price structure, not abstract moonshots.

The crypto market is trying to steady itself after September’s volatility. XRP now trades at about $3, reflecting renewed strength and key support validation, while Ethereum holds close to $4,500, recovering some ground from earlier pullbacks. Both assets remain in tight ranges with XRP pressing against $3.10-$3.20 resistance, ETH navigating between $4,300 and $4,600. Momentum is fragile as bulls need a decisive breakout, and bears watch for rejection..

Analyst Flags Bold Fibonacci Targets

It is against this backdrop aligned to today’s positive crypto price moves that a rather well-known crypto analyst identified long-term price structure for XRP and Ethereum using the Fibonacci level indicator. 

In his latest post on X, the analyst revealed XRP’s $31 target and the probability for Ethereum to reach $8,000 under similar conditions.

Whale Activity and Market Structure

Short-term action shows more restraint. XRP has repeatedly tested $3.00 resistance, only to slip back as whales sold into strength and a false breakout underscored that risk. Ethereum, meanwhile, has been consolidating between $4,100 and $4,500, with buy interest re-emerging whenever prices near $4,300.

Market volatility has narrowed, with the Fear & Greed Index today sitting at a neutral 56, signaling traders are hesitant to overcommit in either direction. These conditions suggest Fibonacci levels are distant guides rather than immediate trading signals.

XRP vs ETH: Supply and Capital Logic

Comparing upside targets highlights a deeper point. If Ethereum were to rally to $8,000, its market capitalization would approach $960 billion at current supply. For XRP to keep pace, it would need to rally to at least $16.43 just to defend its market rank. The math illustrates how different tokenomics shape trajectory. XRP’s escrow releases and re-locks create predictable supply pressure, while ETH’s staking and DeFi demand pull tokens out of circulation.

This difference explains why Ethereum could reach its Fibonacci extension sooner. Liquidity flows into ETH’s on-chain economy, while XRP’s growth is tied more tightly to remittance demand and legal clarity.

What Needs to Change for Momentum

For ETH, the key is sustaining support above $4,000 and attracting more institutional inflows through ETF products and DeFi usage. For XRP, a clean breakout above $3.00 with high volume would open the path toward $3.40, where ETF speculation has already fueled optimism. Regulatory certainty following the Ripple vs SEC case also remains a catalyst.

Traders are watching these levels because the conditions for long-term Fibonacci extensions begin with short-term breakouts. Without strong closes above resistance, the ambitious $31 and $8,000 figures remain aspirational.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

