The post Fed's Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Fed Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack has advocated for a restrictive monetary policy amid growing concerns of rising inflation . Her comment comes as Fed officials remain divided on whether they should make a Fed rate cut at the October FOMC meeting, a move that would impact the crypto market. Hammack Raises Inflation Concerns Amid Fed Rate Cut Debate Hammack stated that inflation continues to exceed the Fed's objective and remains a concern across both headline and core categories. Speaking on CNBC, she noted that price growth remains above the Federal Reserve's 2% objective and is not expected to return to target until the end of 2027 or early 2028. The Fed president added that pressures are most apparent in the services sector, where inflation has proven more persistent. Notably, her comments follow the first Fed rate cut of the year, two weeks ago at the September FOMC meeting.  In her remarks, Hammack said monetary policy must remain restrictive to ensure progress toward the inflation target, indicating that she doesn't favor further Fed rate cuts for now. She explained that the Federal Reserve's dual mandate requires balancing price stability with employment, but argued that inflation remains the greater challenge at present. "When I balance those two sides of our mandate, I think we really need to maintain a restrictive stance of policy so that we can get inflation back down to our goal," she said. Inflation Over the Jobs Market Hammack pointed to service-related spending as an area where inflationary pressures remain strong. She explained that both headline and main price levels are still above target, with little evidence of near-term relief. She described the U.S. labor market as "reasonably healthy" and overall balanced, noting that current conditions do not show major weaknesses. However, Hammack stressed that maintaining this balance…

Fed’s Hammack Backs Restrictive Policy Over Fed Rate Cuts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 23:50
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Beth Hammack has advocated for a restrictive monetary policy amid growing concerns of rising inflation . Her comment comes as Fed officials remain divided on whether they should make a Fed rate cut at the October FOMC meeting, a move that would impact the crypto market.

Hammack Raises Inflation Concerns Amid Fed Rate Cut Debate

Hammack stated that inflation continues to exceed the Fed’s objective and remains a concern across both headline and core categories. Speaking on CNBC, she noted that price growth remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% objective and is not expected to return to target until the end of 2027 or early 2028.

The Fed president added that pressures are most apparent in the services sector, where inflation has proven more persistent. Notably, her comments follow the first Fed rate cut of the year, two weeks ago at the September FOMC meeting. 

In her remarks, Hammack said monetary policy must remain restrictive to ensure progress toward the inflation target, indicating that she doesn’t favor further Fed rate cuts for now. She explained that the Federal Reserve’s dual mandate requires balancing price stability with employment, but argued that inflation remains the greater challenge at present.

Inflation Over the Jobs Market

Hammack pointed to service-related spending as an area where inflationary pressures remain strong. She explained that both headline and main price levels are still above target, with little evidence of near-term relief.

She described the U.S. labor market as “reasonably healthy” and overall balanced, noting that current conditions do not show major weaknesses. However, Hammack stressed that maintaining this balance depends on progress against inflation.

This is contrary to what Fed Governors Michelle Bowman and Stephen Miran have said, as they have stressed more concern over the softening labor market than inflation. Miran has also called for a series of 50 basis points (bps) rate cuts to help avoid downside shocks in the economy.

Hammack highlighted that risks are present in both inflation and employment areas. Inflation risks remain tilted to the upside, while risks to jobs lean toward the downside. She said this combination makes policy choices more complex and adds to the need for careful management of monetary conditions.

Although Hammack does not vote on the Federal Open Market Committee this year, her public comments shed light on the discussions impacting monetary policy. Her remarks echo the sentiments of other Fed officials, such as Raphael Bostic, who has said that there is no need for further Fed rate cuts due to the risk of rising inflation. 

Source: https://coingape.com/feds-hammack-backs-restrictive-policy-over-fed-rate-cuts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

