FED Governor Miran Pushes for 50 Bps Rate Cuts, Crypto Could Benefit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 18:47
Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran is calling for aggressive interest rate cuts of up to 50 basis points (0.50%) to support the U.S. economy. This is a bolder move than most Fed officials, who are favoring smaller, 25-basis-point reductions.

If Miran’s plan is adopted, it could provide a major boost to the riskier assets like Bitcoin and large-cap altcoins.

Miran Again Urges Rate Cuts of Up to 50 Bps

At the September 2025 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points, bringing them down to a 4.00%–4.25% range, the first cut since December 2024.

Notably, Governor Miran was the only official advocating a larger 50-basis-point cut, arguing that current rates are too high and could slow growth and job creation. He noted that the neutral rate has likely fallen due to changes in immigration and labor trends.

Meanwhile, this time also Miran continues to push for more aggressive 0.50% easing to address evolving economic conditions.

Looking ahead, the October FOMC meeting is widely expected to see another 25-basis-point cut, with the FME watch tool showing a 95.7% probability. 

Fed Projects 50 Bps by the End of 2026

The Fed expects to cut rates by about 50 basis points by the end of 2025, bringing the target to 3.50%–3.75%. Some officials see further easing in 2026, with rates possibly falling to 3.25%–3.50% as job growth slows and inflation is projected at 3.0% in 2025 and 2.6% in 2026.

Miran warns that even these cuts may not be enough. He says policy should be adjusted quickly if needed, as keeping rates too high could hurt the labor market and cause economic problems down the line.

Potential Benefits for Bitcoin & Altcoins

Such aggressive rate cuts have often given a big boost to cryptocurrencies. For example, when the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points in September, Bitcoin jumped from around $111,400 to over $117,000 in the days after, a gain of about 5% in just one week.

Meanwhile, large-cap altcoins like Ethereum and some popular meme coins also gained from this extra liquidity, with higher trading activity and rising prices.

If the Fed follows Miran’s advice and cuts rates by 50 basis points, Bitcoin and major altcoins could see even more buying pressure, potentially starting another strong crypto market cycle.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/fed-governor-miran-pushes-for-50-bps-rate-cuts-crypto-could-benefit/

