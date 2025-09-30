ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
FalconX, an institutional-focused digital-asset prime brokerage, has launched a new over-the-counter options product for cryptocurrencies, with 24/7 availability for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. The FalconX Electronic Options platform leverages the speed and scalability of electronic execution for over-the-counter crypto…FalconX, an institutional-focused digital-asset prime brokerage, has launched a new over-the-counter options product for cryptocurrencies, with 24/7 availability for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid. The FalconX Electronic Options platform leverages the speed and scalability of electronic execution for over-the-counter crypto…

FalconX unveils 24/7 OTC crypto options with BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/30 00:51
Bitcoin
BTC$98,921.07-3.09%
Ethereum
ETH$3,215.95-7.24%
Solana
SOL$143.4-7.07%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$37.67-2.35%

FalconX, an institutional-focused digital-asset prime brokerage, has launched a new over-the-counter options product for cryptocurrencies, with 24/7 availability for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid.

Summary
  • FalconX has launched a crypto options trading platform for institutional investors.
  • The Electronic Options platform offers 24/7 trading for over-the-counter options tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Hyperliquid.
  • FalconX plans to expand supported coins beyond BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE.

The FalconX Electronic Options platform leverages the speed and scalability of electronic execution for over-the-counter crypto options trading. FalconX will allow institutional investors to execute crypto options strategies around the clock, with the solution aimed at an OTC market that brings institutional-grade liquidity and access to options for top cryptocurrencies.

According to a news release, the launch initially supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Hyperliquid (HYPE). 

Crypto options market sees demand

FalcoinX’s options move comes as market players look to tap into growing demand for crypto investment opportunities, buoyed by regulatory support and market maturity. This means crypto options, which have traditionally seen limited traction amid market fragmentation and lack of broader exchange access, will be available to a greater number of investors. 

Hedging, managed leverage, and volatility trading drive the appetite for crypto options, and data show volumes on platforms like Deribit have climbed to over $850 billion year to date. As FalconX notes in its announcement, most of the traction for crypto options has come from market makers, hedge funds, venture capital funds, and crypto mining firms.

Alongside BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE, FalconX plans to expand the offering to more altcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,906.23
$98,906.23$98,906.23

-2.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.85
$3,214.85$3,214.85

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3013
$2.3013$2.3013

-5.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.34
$143.34$143.34

-6.40%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16353
$0.16353$0.16353

-5.32%