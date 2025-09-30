FalconX unveils 24/7 OTC crypto options with BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE

FalconX, an institutional-focused digital-asset prime brokerage, has launched a new over-the-counter options product for cryptocurrencies, with 24/7 availability for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Hyperliquid.

Summary FalconX has launched a crypto options trading platform for institutional investors.

The Electronic Options platform offers 24/7 trading for over-the-counter options tied to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Hyperliquid.

FalconX plans to expand supported coins beyond BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE.

The FalconX Electronic Options platform leverages the speed and scalability of electronic execution for over-the-counter crypto options trading. FalconX will allow institutional investors to execute crypto options strategies around the clock, with the solution aimed at an OTC market that brings institutional-grade liquidity and access to options for top cryptocurrencies.

According to a news release, the launch initially supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Hyperliquid (HYPE).

Crypto options market sees demand

FalcoinX’s options move comes as market players look to tap into growing demand for crypto investment opportunities, buoyed by regulatory support and market maturity. This means crypto options, which have traditionally seen limited traction amid market fragmentation and lack of broader exchange access, will be available to a greater number of investors.

Hedging, managed leverage, and volatility trading drive the appetite for crypto options, and data show volumes on platforms like Deribit have climbed to over $850 billion year to date. As FalconX notes in its announcement, most of the traction for crypto options has come from market makers, hedge funds, venture capital funds, and crypto mining firms.

Alongside BTC, ETH, SOL, and HYPE, FalconX plans to expand the offering to more altcoins.