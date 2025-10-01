Abstract and 1. Introduction

Related Work 2.1 Vision-LLMs 2.2 Transferable Adversarial Attacks Preliminaries 3.1 Revisiting Auto-Regressive Vision-LLMs 3.2 Typographic Attacks in Vision-LLMs-based AD Systems Methodology 4.1 Auto-Generation of Typographic Attack 4.2 Augmentations of Typographic Attack 4.3 Realizations of Typographic Attacks Experiments Conclusion and References

Inspired by the success of instruction-prompting methodologies [37, 38], the greedy reasoning in LLMs [39], and to further exploit the ambiguity between textual and visual tokens in Vision-LLMs, we propose to augment the typographic attacks prompts within images by explicitly providing instruction keywords that emphasize text-to-text alignment over that of visual-language tokens. Our approach realizes the concept in the form of instructional directives: ❶ command directives for emphasizing a false answer and ❷ conjunction directives to additionally include attack clauses. In particular, we have developed,

\ • Command Directive. By embedding commands with the attacks, we aim to prompt the VisionLLMs into greedily producing erroneous answers. Our work investigates the "ANSWER:" directive as a prefix before the first attack prompt.

\ • Conjunction Directive. Conjunctions, connectors (or the lack thereof) act to link together separate attack concepts that make the overall text appear more coherent, thereby increasing the likelihood of multi-task success. In our work, we investigate these directives as "AND," "OR," "WITH," or simply empty spaces as prefixes between attack prompts.

\ While other forms of directives can also be useful for enhancing the attack success rate, we focus on investigating basic directives related to typographic attacks in this work.

:::info Authors:

(1) Nhat Chung, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and VNU-HCM, Vietnam;

(2) Sensen Gao, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and Nankai University, China;

(3) Tuan-Anh Vu, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and HKUST, HKSAR;

(4) Jie Zhang, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore;

(5) Aishan Liu, Beihang University, China;

(6) Yun Lin, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China;

(7) Jin Song Dong, National University of Singapore, Singapore;

(8) Qing Guo, CFAR and IHPC, A*STAR, Singapore and National University of Singapore, Singapore.

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

