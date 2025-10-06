ExchangeDEX+
Exclusive: Bitwise Strategist Praises XRP Army, Discusses Ripple-SEC Case and Price Outlook

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 12:08
The post Exclusive: Bitwise Strategist Praises XRP Army, Discusses Ripple-SEC Case and Price Outlook appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Ripple vs SEC legal battle, which began in 2020, finally came to a close in August 2025. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs agreed to dismiss all appeals and cross-appeals, ending one of the longest-running disputes in the crypto industry. The decision followed a pause in the case earlier this year, when Donald Trump returned to office and introduced new leadership at the SEC.

The Role of the XRP Army

In an exclusive interview with Coinpedia, Juan Leon, Senior Investment Strategist at Bitwise Asset Management, opened up about the importance of the XRP community throughout the case. “The XRP community, often referred to as the “XRP Army,” is one of the most organized, vocal, and resilient in the crypto space,” Leon said.

Leon said that the community kept morale high during the lawsuit and pushed for recognition of XRP’s legitimacy. He said this loyal base gives the project a social strength that few other cryptocurrencies can match.

The case had long weighed on XRP’s adoption and price. An important turning point came when the court ruled that programmatic sales of XRP on secondary markets were not securities transactions. 

That ruling, followed by the dismissal of appeals in August, gave long-awaited legal clarity to exchanges, banks, and investors who had hesitated to engage with XRP. With the lawsuit behind it, Leon explained, XRP is now free from its largest regulatory obstacle, and attention can shift back to its ecosystem growth.

Price Outlook and ETF Hopes

Looking ahead, Leon pointed to fundamentals and adoption as the main drivers of XRP’s price. “With the primary legal challenge resolved, XRP’s price potential is now more closely tied to fundamentals, including adoption and the expansion of its ecosystem,” the expert added.

One of the most important near-term developments could be the approval of a spot XRP ETF in the U.S. Similar to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, such a product would allow investors easier access through regulated channels. If approved, it could open the door to both retail and institutional demand, potentially reshaping XRP’s market position.

A New Chapter for Ripple

With its legal shadow lifted, Ripple now enters a new phase. The project’s future will likely be defined not by courtrooms but by its ability to expand partnerships, strengthen utility, and meet growing demand. For the XRP Army, the end of the lawsuit marks both vindication and the beginning of a new chapter.

Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/exclusive-bitwise-strategist-praises-xrp-army-discusses-ripple-sec-case-and-price-outlook/

