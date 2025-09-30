ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability. His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May. The [...] The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation. Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability. His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May. The [...] The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth

By: Coincentral
2025/09/30 02:02
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.02871+17.61%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01236-1.67%
MAY
MAY$0.02332-17.59%

TLDR

  • Nikolaos Bougalis, former Ripple engineering lead, has been appointed as the new Chief Technology Officer of the Algorand Foundation.
  • Bougalis will play a key role in strengthening the foundation’s blockchain technology, focusing on decentralization and scalability.
  • His appointment follows the departure of John Woods, the previous CTO of the Algorand Foundation, in May.
  • The Algorand Foundation aims to expand its presence in the U.S., with Bougalis playing a pivotal role in the relocation plans.
  • Bougalis’ leadership will support Algorand’s 2025 technical roadmap, which emphasizes mainstream adoption and cutting-edge technology.

The Algorand Foundation announced the appointment of Nikolaos Bougalis as its new Chief Technology Officer. Bougalis, formerly the engineering lead at Ripple, is set to bolster Algorand’s blockchain development. His extensive experience will help drive the foundation’s goals for enhanced decentralization and scalability.

Former Ripple Leader Brings Blockchain Expertise to Algorand Foundation

Nikolaos Bougalis steps into the CTO role after John Woods’ departure in May. Woods had led the Algorand Foundation’s technology efforts before stepping down, citing personal reasons. Bougalis will play a crucial part in shaping the foundation’s technical future, leveraging his previous work on the XRP Ledger.

Staci Warden, CEO of the Algorand Foundation, expressed confidence in Bougalis’ skills.

His appointment signals a renewed commitment to Algorand’s vision of blockchain adoption at scale.

Bougalis Joins Algorand to Drive U.S. Growth

Bougalis’ move to the Algorand Foundation aligns with the company’s strategic push to establish a stronger presence in the U.S. He will play a key role in the foundation’s relocation plans, announced in August. His expertise will be instrumental in supporting U.S. enterprises in adopting Algorand’s technology.

The Algorand Foundation also recently released its 2025 technical roadmap, emphasizing decentralization and performance. Bougalis’ leadership comes at a critical time to ensure these goals are met. His experience in leading large-scale blockchain systems will be crucial to meeting Algorand’s ambitious targets.

The post Ex-Ripple CTO Nikolaos Bougalis Joins Algorand Foundation to Drive Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,901.18
$98,901.18$98,901.18

-2.47%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,212.76
$3,212.76$3,212.76

-5.14%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3022
$2.3022$2.3022

-5.42%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.31
$143.31$143.31

-6.42%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16353
$0.16353$0.16353

-5.32%