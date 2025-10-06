EU’s Proposed ESMA Reform Faces Resistance from Smaller States

Key Points: The European Commission may reform ESMA’s regulatory powers.

Luxembourg and Malta voice opposition.

Centralizing oversight could impact local financial sectors.

The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform to centralize cryptocurrency regulation under the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), according to PANews citing Financial Times, sparking local resistance.

This proposed shift could reshape financial oversight in the EU, potentially impacting local financial sectors and consumer protection under the current MiCA framework.

Crypto Oversight Shift Sparks Diverse EU Reactions

The European Commission is reportedly planning a reform that would grant the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) direct regulatory authority over cryptocurrency companies in the EU. The move, aimed at integrating EU financial markets, is facing opposition from smaller member states. Industry experts suggest this shift could centralize control, increasing efficiency or potentially disadvantaging smaller national financial industries. Luxembourg and Malta have expressed concerns about local economic impacts.

Smaller EU States Challenge Centralization in Financial Regulation

Did you know? The EU’s MiCA regulation currently delegates crypto oversight to national authorities, highlighting the shift from regional to centralized governance for the first time in EU financial market history.

Analysts from the Coincu research team indicate this regulatory shift could lead to increased compliance for crypto firms but might streamline operations, thus encouraging investment in EU-based cryptocurrency projects. This may create a competitive environment that could significantly alter the regulatory and technological landscape for smaller member states and market participants.