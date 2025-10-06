The post Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves to -5.4 in October vs. -9.2 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index rose to -5.4 in October following September’s -9.2, the latest survey showed on Monday. The Current Situation sub-index improved to -16 in October from -18.8 a month prior. Meanwhile, the Expectations gauge jumped to 5.8 in the same period from September’s 0.8. Sentix said: “Without sustainable improvements in the framework conditions and with only armaments, it will be difficult to kick-start an upturn.” Market reaction to the Eurozone Sentix data EUR/USD holds heavy losses after the dismal Eurozone data. As of writing, EUR/USD is trading 0.65% lower on the day at 1.1665. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.46% 0.12% 0.56% -0.02% -0.21% -0.04% 0.30% EUR -0.46% -0.44% 0.02% -0.51% -0.70% -0.53% -0.19% GBP -0.12% 0.44% 0.57% -0.07% -0.26% -0.09% 0.25% JPY -0.56% -0.02% -0.57% -0.53% -0.81% -0.66% -0.30% CAD 0.02% 0.51% 0.07% 0.53% -0.15% -0.02% 0.33% AUD 0.21% 0.70% 0.26% 0.81% 0.15% 0.17% 0.50% NZD 0.04% 0.53% 0.09% 0.66% 0.02% -0.17% 0.34% CHF -0.30% 0.19% -0.25% 0.30% -0.33% -0.50% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-sentix-investor-confidence-index-improves-to-54-in-october-vs-92-previous-202510060831 The post Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index improves to -5.4 in October vs. -9.2 previous appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index rose to -5.4 in October following September’s -9.2, the latest survey showed on Monday. The Current Situation sub-index improved to -16 in October from -18.8 a month prior. Meanwhile, the Expectations gauge jumped to 5.8 in the same period from September’s 0.8. Sentix said: “Without sustainable improvements in the framework conditions and with only armaments, it will be difficult to kick-start an upturn.” Market reaction to the Eurozone Sentix data EUR/USD holds heavy losses after the dismal Eurozone data. As of writing, EUR/USD is trading 0.65% lower on the day at 1.1665. Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.46% 0.12% 0.56% -0.02% -0.21% -0.04% 0.30% EUR -0.46% -0.44% 0.02% -0.51% -0.70% -0.53% -0.19% GBP -0.12% 0.44% 0.57% -0.07% -0.26% -0.09% 0.25% JPY -0.56% -0.02% -0.57% -0.53% -0.81% -0.66% -0.30% CAD 0.02% 0.51% 0.07% 0.53% -0.15% -0.02% 0.33% AUD 0.21% 0.70% 0.26% 0.81% 0.15% 0.17% 0.50% NZD 0.04% 0.53% 0.09% 0.66% 0.02% -0.17% 0.34% CHF -0.30% 0.19% -0.25% 0.30% -0.33% -0.50% -0.34% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote). Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eurozone-sentix-investor-confidence-index-improves-to-54-in-october-vs-92-previous-202510060831