European Systemic Risk Board Proposes Ban on Multi-Issuance Stablecoins

A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) may lead to tighter regulation on stablecoins issued by companies operating both within the EU and other jurisdictions. This proposal, which calls for a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins, comes amid growing concerns about the stability of the EU financial system and the need for stronger crypto regulations. While not legally binding, this move could prompt local authorities to take further actions against issuers like Circle and Paxos.

ESRB’s Recommendation to Ban Multi-Issuance Stablecoins

The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), an EU body aimed at preventing financial instability, has reportedly passed a recommendation that could affect stablecoins. The ESRB has advised that stablecoins issued by entities in the EU and other jurisdictions should be banned. This recommendation is based on concerns over the risks that such coins may pose to financial stability in the EU.

Though the recommendation is not legally binding, it carries weight in shaping future regulatory decisions. If adopted by relevant authorities, it could potentially restrict the activities of major stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Paxos, which have operations both in the EU and outside the region. As these companies are involved in the issuance of stablecoins like USDC and Paxos Standard, the proposed ban could significantly affect their business in Europe.

Growing Concerns Over Stablecoins from Non-EU Entities

The recommendation from the ESRB follows a series of warnings from top European financial officials, especially concerning stablecoins issued by non-EU entities. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has previously emphasized the need for a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto assets. In a recent speech, Lagarde pointed out that stablecoins issued by companies based outside the EU represent a potential regulatory gap.

Additionally, officials from the Italian central bank have echoed similar concerns, stating that multi-issuance stablecoins pose risks to financial stability within the EU. These stablecoins, which are issued by companies operating in multiple jurisdictions, can make it difficult for regulators to ensure proper oversight and prevent potential risks to the European financial system. This growing unease has driven the ESRB to push for more stringent measures, including a possible ban on such stablecoins.

Uncertainty Around the Legal Enforceability of the Recommendation

Although the ESRB’s recommendation has drawn attention, there remains uncertainty about whether it will lead to any immediate changes in EU law. As the body’s recommendations are not legally binding, it is up to individual member states to decide how to act on them. This has led to questions about whether the recommendation will translate into actual legal action or whether it will remain a non-binding suggestion.

EU lawmakers and financial regulators will need to assess the recommendation and decide whether further action is required. While the ESRB’s advice may influence local authorities, it remains to be seen whether it will spur significant changes in stablecoin regulation or if the EU will pursue other forms of regulation for cryptocurrencies.

EU Explores a Digital Euro Amid Stablecoin Concerns

As the debate around stablecoins continues, the European Union is also moving forward with its plans for a digital euro. Discussions about the potential launch of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) have been ongoing since 2021. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone recently stated that EU member states might reach a decision on the digital euro by the end of this year.

The digital euro is designed to provide a secure, reliable, and universally accessible form of digital money, complementing physical cash. It is intended to play a role in strengthening Europe’s financial resilience in the digital age.

If approved, the digital euro could be launched by 2029, marking a major step in the EU’s efforts to regulate digital currencies while ensuring the stability of its financial system. The introduction of such a currency could also provide a counterbalance to the growing influence of private stablecoins issued by companies outside the EU.

