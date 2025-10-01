EU Moves Toward Shock Stablecoin Ban, Threatening Major Issuers Like Circle and Paxos By: Coinstats 2025/10/01 04:50 Share

EU authorities have debated stablecoin rules and have received support for an EU move toward a ban on multi-issuance models, citing liquidity and reserve risks. Discussions over MiCA safeguards and a digital euro have continued across institutions.