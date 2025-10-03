Etsy Witches Selling $73 ‘Crypto Millionaire’ Spells Go Viral By: Coinstats 2025/10/03 11:47 Share

In a bizarre fusion of witchcraft and cryptocurrency culture, self-proclaimed witches on Etsy are selling spells that claim to boost investors’ chances of becoming crypto millionaires with prices ranging from $20 for basic rituals to a $73 “crypto millionaire” package. Spells for Love, Weather… and Bitcoin Gains Cointelegraph reports that Etsy has become a surprising […]