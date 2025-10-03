Etsy witches can apparently turn you into a crypto millionaire for $73

New snake oil? Etsy witches are hawking spells they claim can change the weather on your wedding day, help you with your love life, or fatten your crypto portfolio.

Etsy witches have become a massive trend on social media this year — from romance spells to helping manifest fame. Did you know they can also apparently help you become a crypto millionaire?

The practice of witchcraft, once punishable by death by fire (or being pushed off a cliff), has become a talking point on TikTok.

Online marketplace Etsy, which allows people to sell their handmade beanies and custom dog collars, has become a hub for the spellcasters despite having a ban on “metaphysical services.”

