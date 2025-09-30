ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
TLDR eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards. eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings. Andrew [...] The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana. The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards. eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings. Andrew [...] The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.

eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards

By: Coincentral
2025/09/30 01:29
Ethereum
ETH$3,218.42-6.87%
Cardano
ADA$0.5245-5.93%
Solana
SOL$143.4-6.96%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12721+1.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00374-8.44%

TLDR

  • eToro has launched crypto staking for US users, allowing them to earn rewards on Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana.
  • The platform simplifies the staking process, making it easier for retail investors to participate and earn rewards.
  • eToro plans to expand the staking program in the future by adding more digital assets to its offerings.
  • Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US, emphasized the simplicity of the staking experience for retail investors.
  • The launch of staking services reflects eToro’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital asset offerings in the US market.

eToro has introduced crypto staking to its US users, allowing them to earn rewards on select cryptocurrencies. The platform starts with Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and Solana (SOL). The program aims to expand and include more digital assets in the future.

eToro Simplifies Ethereum Staking for US Users

eToro’s crypto staking service allows users to stake Ethereum, one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies. Users can maintain control over their Ethereum holdings while earning monthly rewards. The feature simplifies the staking process, which can often be complex for retail investors.

“eToro has simplified the staking experience for retail investors so they can enjoy monthly rewards without added complications,” said Andrew McCormick, Head of eToro US. By providing an easy-to-use platform, eToro aims to enhance access to Ethereum staking.

The company expects Ethereum staking to be a significant draw for US crypto investors. eToro is committed to expanding the program, starting with Ethereum before adding other assets. This move enables eToro to enhance its digital asset offerings and boost user engagement.

eToro Expands Staking Options with Cardano

eToro’s crypto staking program also includes Cardano, one of the leading blockchain platforms. Cardano’s staking system offers rewards for users who hold and stake ADA tokens. eToro’s inclusion of Cardano expands options for users looking to stake a variety of assets.

Cardano’s energy-efficient blockchain and staking rewards are expected to attract many investors. eToro has emphasized making crypto staking easy for users of all experience levels. This initiative ensures Cardano holders can earn rewards without facing technical barriers.

The move highlights eToro’s strategy to provide staking opportunities for major crypto assets. Cardano staking on eToro provides an alternative way for US investors to generate passive income from digital assets. The platform plans to expand its staking options further in the future.

Solana staking is the third major asset available on eToro’s new platform for US users. Solana, known for its fast transaction speeds, is a substantial addition to the staking program. eToro aims to provide Solana users with an easy way to earn rewards.

With Solana’s growing popularity, eToro’s move to offer SOL staking is a significant step. The staking program will enable users to generate passive income through Solana’s high-performance blockchain. eToro plans to expand its staking options as it builds its digital asset portfolio in the US.

The post eToro Introduces Crypto Staking in the US with ETH, ADA, and SOL Rewards appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,920.60
$98,920.60$98,920.60

-2.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,218.42
$3,218.42$3,218.42

-4.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3041
$2.3041$2.3041

-5.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.40
$143.40$143.40

-6.36%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16365
$0.16365$0.16365

-5.25%