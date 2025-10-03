Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to SoSoValue data, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $307 million yesterday (October 2nd, US Eastern Time). The Blackrock ETF ETHA saw the largest single-day net inflow yesterday, with $177 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached $13.643 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$60.7062 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.811 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$30.188 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.57%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$14.187 billion.