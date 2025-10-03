Ethereum Momentum Fades as ETH/BTC Struggles After 150% Run By: Coinstats 2025/10/03 12:06 Share

Ethereum (ETH) has lost momentum after an impressive 150% rally against Bitcoin (BTC), with the ETH/BTC ratio stagnating for the past 40 days, according to trader insights shared by NewsBTC. ETH/BTC Momentum Fades Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that after surging from its lows against BTC, Ethereum has entered “no man’s land.” The ratio […]