Ethereum Momentum Fades as ETH/BTC Struggles After 150% Run

Ethereum (ETH) has lost momentum after an impressive 150% rally against Bitcoin (BTC), with the ETH/BTC ratio stagnating for the past 40 days, according to trader insights shared by NewsBTC. ETH/BTC Momentum Fades Crypto trader Daan Crypto Trades noted that after surging from its lows against BTC, Ethereum has entered “no man’s land.” The ratio […]
