Ethereum Leaders Outline Future at TOKEN 2049 Conference

Key Points: Eminent Ethereum contributors presented future goals at TOKEN 2049.

Integration of Layer 2 technologies advances Ethereum’s scalability.

Innovations may redefine trust and accountability in AI era.

Prominent figures from Consensys, Ethereum Foundation, and EigenCloud shared insights on Ethereum’s progress and future at TOKEN 2049’s “Ten Years In: Ethereum’s Next Frontier” roundtable.

These discussions highlight Ethereum’s ongoing role in bridging anarchism and traditional finance while boosting L1-L2 synergies and preparing for AI’s rising influence within decentralized systems.

Ethereum’s Strategic Moves for Scalability and Sustainability

Joseph Lubin discussed Ethereum’s transformation from resisting traditional banking to integrating with institutions. The 85% token allocation for Linea, along with burning 20% of transaction fees, highlights a strategic focus on sustainability and enhancing the Ethereum mainnet. Tomasz Stanczak revealed plans to increase Ethereum’s gas usage to 100 million, tripling computing power. This advancement supports the foundation’s goals of improved finality, privacy, and security, underscoring Layer 1 and Layer 2’s symbiotic relationship. Sreeram Kannan labeled Ethereum as the “trust layer” vital in AI’s rise, introducing EigenLayer’s solutions for accountability. The attendees collectively advised developers to focus more on impactful applications than chain selection, which suggests a focus on substantial innovation over network allegiance.

Ethereum’s Upgrades and Market Growth Potential

Did you know? A big Ethereum upgrade can promptly impact ETH supply through transaction fee burns, potentially driving scarcity.

CoinMarketCap data show Ethereum (ETH) priced at $4,487.81 with a market cap of $541.69 billion and a trading volume at $46.29 billion, down 4.79% in 24 hours. ETH gained 78.57% over 90 days, seeing 13.61% growth in the recent week. Circulating supply stands at 120,703,250.53, shifting with ETH’s structural changes.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts anticipate that Ethereum protocol upgrades will sustain market growth and adoption. Data from past milestones show that Ethereum’s expanding ecosystem could further attract institutional attention and competitive innovations in blockchain systems.