The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature. The step reflects its ongoing treasury management policy, which seeks to balance financial sustainability with its mission to support Ethereum’s ecosystem. The Foundation emphasized that this conversion will provide stable funding for research, grants, and […]The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature. The step reflects its ongoing treasury management policy, which seeks to balance financial sustainability with its mission to support Ethereum’s ecosystem. The Foundation emphasized that this conversion will provide stable funding for research, grants, and […]

Ethereum Foundation Executes Bold 1,000 ETH Stablecoin Conversion for Treasury Strength

By: Tronweekly
2025/10/04 07:30
  • Ethereum Foundation is converting 1,000 ETH into stablecoins to strengthen treasury reserves.
  • The move follows EF’s policy of balancing long-term sustainability with ecosystem support.
  • Current targets set operating expenses at 15% of treasury with a 2.5-year buffer.

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature.

The step reflects its ongoing treasury management policy, which seeks to balance financial sustainability with its mission to support Ethereum’s ecosystem.

The Foundation emphasized that this conversion will provide stable funding for research, grants, and donations. By converting ETH into fiat-denominated assets, EF ensures that its operating budget is not overly dependent on volatile market movements.

According to the latest policy framework, ETH sales are triggered when treasury reserves deviate from pre-set targets.

Currently, EF has set annual operating expenses at 15% of its total treasury and maintains a buffer of 2.5 years. These figures are reviewed regularly by EF’s board and management to ensure both short-term operations and long-term stability remain aligned with Ethereum’s goals.

EF’s Treasury Strategy Prioritizes Stability and DeFi Growth

EF’s treasury strategy is not only for treasury stability but for ecosystem stewardship at large. Decentralized assets are held by the Foundation with twin objectives: sustainable returns as well as supporting decentralized finance projects for the development of Ethereum principles.

It steers clear of overexposure into riskier projects and values liquidity and soundness. For example, EF still employs solo staking and lending using well-established protocols, but still has the ability to redeposit funds as market dynamics change.

Holding both cryptocurrency and fiat reserves enables the Foundation to circumvent systemic risk but also continue financing development.

Industry commentators point out the fact that EF’s selling of ETH on upswings in the market and buying on dips also presents a counter-cyclical position. In doing so, it ensures funding for key projects stays consistent even when the market happens to be volatile.

Long-Term Roadmap for Ethereum

In the future, EF plans to transition progressively to lower annual operating costs over the next five years until stabilizing at approximately 5% of total treasury, comparable to conventional endowment-based entities.

It is anticipated that the transition will provide for the development of more predictable finances while ensuring Ethereum’s freedom from external influences.

Market observers note EF’s recent sale of ETH as being not only about treasury but an indicator of increasing financial prudence among the Ethereum ecosystem.

As 2025 and 2026 are portrayed as the defining years for the growth of Ethereum, the Foundation’s institutional behavior regarding the management of the treasury demonstrates its dedication to solidity, innovation, and the long-term wellness of the network.

