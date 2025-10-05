ETF News: Bitwise Files for First Aptos ETF as Ecosystem Expands

Bitwise files for the first Aptos ETF with the SEC as WLFI launches USD1 stablecoin, boosting Aptos ecosystem growth.

Bitwise has filed an S-1 registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an Aptos ETF. The filing, submitted on October 4, aims to launch the Bitwise Aptos ETF. It will allow investors to gain exposure to Aptos (APT) without having to purchase or hold the token itself. The move reflects Bitwise’s increasing interest in building its portfolio of crypto-linked ETPs.

This phase is a major milestone for Bitwise and for the Aptos network as a whole. It is also a sign that institutional investors are poised to have more faith in Layer-1 blockchain ecosystems. This kind of spot ETFs can help investors see the price of an asset without having to own a crypto-wallet. If approved, the Bitwise Aptos ETF will be the first-ever ETF linked to the Aptos blockchain.

Bitwise Expands ETF Offerings Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed the filing in a post on social media. Speaking during the quiet period, he said, “Aptos ecosystem momentum – can’t say more but super hypes me up.” His declaration is symptomatic of growing interest in tokenized financial products other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to data on the entire cryptocurrency market, Aptos is the second-largest Layer-1 blockchain, after Solana, which attracted inflows related to ETFs in the current quarter. This reflects the increasing demand for diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies from investors. Spot Aptos ETF is considered important as it represents a genuine performance measure of Aptos. Unlike futures-based ETFs, it directly resembles the pricing and movements of the token in the actual market.

If the SEC does approve the ETF, it will make investing easier for retail and institutional investors. At the very least, you will allow investors to gain access to Aptos via a regulated exchange rather than having to use crypto wallets to gain exposure. This framework provides safety, accountability, and regulatory oversight. Market watchers say Bitwise’s work could build trust in new blockchain networks. But it may also pave the way for further institutionalization of tokenized assets.

Bitwise Aptos ETF and WLFI USD1 Show Crypto Growth

Similarly, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), which is tied to Donald Trump Jr., has launched its stablecoin USD1 on the Aptos blockchain. WLFI’s CEO, Zach Witkoff, said the stablecoin will launch on October 6. Once connected to our network, Aptos aims to be able to bridge crypto payments with everyday financial transactions together on a fast, low-cost network.

According to Voice of Liquidity (VOI), a blockchain and crypto firm, USD1 would introduce liquidity and stability to digital markets. The project will try to combine established finance with decentralized technology. Experts see the stablecoin launch as a part of the larger push towards asset-backed digital finance. The timing of the Bitwise ETF filing and the debut of USD1 cements the position of Aptos as a technological frontier for institutional-grade finance on the blockchain.

According to some experts, both developments are testament to the synergistic potential between stablecoins and ETFs to maximize liquidity and innovation. The SEC, which OK’d Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier this year, is facing pressure to widen the scope of its crypto ETF ruling. Analysts think Aptos might be the next network to take advantage of this changing regulatory approach.

If the Aptos ETF is approved, it would wantonly benefit from billions of dollars in investment flow. Together with WLFI’s stablecoin launch, this represents increasing belief in the potential of blockchain to bridge traditional and digital finance. These advancements have the potential to shape the next phase of crypto maturity, providing greater liquidity, transparency, and trust in a global market.