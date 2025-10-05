Enso, the intent engine protocol, is now open for pre-registration.

PANews reported on October 5th that the intent engine protocol Enso has opened its pre-registration page. Eligible addresses that have completed the registration can claim their allocated tokens on the mainnet. User registration must be completed before 23:00 (UTC+8) on October 12th. Addresses that have not registered by then will have their allocations revoked.
