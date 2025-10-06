ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Ema Uses AI For Women’s Health To Close The Gender Health Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The women building the first AI-powered women’s health platform. From left to right: Ema’s Karishma Patel, chief brand officer, Amanda Ducach, CEO, and Morgan Rose, chief science officer. Ema is an AI-powered women’s health platform that combines empathy and evidence-based research to help women better understand their health, communicate symptoms, and access care tailored to their needs. Artificial intelligence-powered women’s healthcare sounds revolutionary—until you realize it’s being trained on decades of data where women’s symptoms were dismissed and downplayed. Recent MIT and London School of Economics and Political Science research found that AI tools used in hospitals systematically downplay symptoms in women and ethnic minorities, recommending lower levels of care for female patients. Those findings reinforce what Kathrin Folkendt founder, of Femtech Insider has warned for years: “AI was supposed to fix healthcare bias. Instead, it’s making it worse for women.” That failure is exactly what Amanda Ducach set out to change. Her company, Ema, built an AI-powered women’s health platform that listens differently, learns from women’s experiences, and guides care responsibly. How Empathy Inspired An AI-Powered Women’s Health Platform Ducach’s belief that empathy and technology can coexist began at home. The daughter of an Argentinian immigrant physician, she learned early “the importance of hard work.” Before founding Ema, she worked on racial and ethnic health disparities, which gave her a firsthand understanding of how bias affects who receives care and who doesn’t. Her first venture, SocialMama, was a peer-to-peer platform connecting women who shared similar experiences. “Women were helping each other through hard moments and giving a lot of health advice,” she describes. “We added physicians to make sure it stayed evidence-based. That’s when we realized we could use AI to scale empathy.” That realization led to Ema—a conversational platform trained to understand how women talk about their bodies,… The post Ema Uses AI For Women’s Health To Close The Gender Health Gap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The women building the first AI-powered women’s health platform. From left to right: Ema’s Karishma Patel, chief brand officer, Amanda Ducach, CEO, and Morgan Rose, chief science officer. Ema is an AI-powered women’s health platform that combines empathy and evidence-based research to help women better understand their health, communicate symptoms, and access care tailored to their needs. Artificial intelligence-powered women’s healthcare sounds revolutionary—until you realize it’s being trained on decades of data where women’s symptoms were dismissed and downplayed. Recent MIT and London School of Economics and Political Science research found that AI tools used in hospitals systematically downplay symptoms in women and ethnic minorities, recommending lower levels of care for female patients. Those findings reinforce what Kathrin Folkendt founder, of Femtech Insider has warned for years: “AI was supposed to fix healthcare bias. Instead, it’s making it worse for women.” That failure is exactly what Amanda Ducach set out to change. Her company, Ema, built an AI-powered women’s health platform that listens differently, learns from women’s experiences, and guides care responsibly. How Empathy Inspired An AI-Powered Women’s Health Platform Ducach’s belief that empathy and technology can coexist began at home. The daughter of an Argentinian immigrant physician, she learned early “the importance of hard work.” Before founding Ema, she worked on racial and ethnic health disparities, which gave her a firsthand understanding of how bias affects who receives care and who doesn’t. Her first venture, SocialMama, was a peer-to-peer platform connecting women who shared similar experiences. “Women were helping each other through hard moments and giving a lot of health advice,” she describes. “We added physicians to make sure it stayed evidence-based. That’s when we realized we could use AI to scale empathy.” That realization led to Ema—a conversational platform trained to understand how women talk about their bodies,…

Ema Uses AI For Women’s Health To Close The Gender Health Gap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 19:37
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05599-4.82%
COM
COM$0.005075-6.67%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01902-5.56%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00140035+0.78%
Threshold
T$0.01185-3.50%

The women building the first AI-powered women’s health platform. From left to right: Ema’s Karishma Patel, chief brand officer, Amanda Ducach, CEO, and Morgan Rose, chief science officer.

Ema is an AI-powered women’s health platform that combines empathy and evidence-based research to help women better understand their health, communicate symptoms, and access care tailored to their needs.

Artificial intelligence-powered women’s healthcare sounds revolutionary—until you realize it’s being trained on decades of data where women’s symptoms were dismissed and downplayed. Recent MIT and London School of Economics and Political Science research found that AI tools used in hospitals systematically downplay symptoms in women and ethnic minorities, recommending lower levels of care for female patients. Those findings reinforce what Kathrin Folkendt founder, of Femtech Insider has warned for years: “AI was supposed to fix healthcare bias. Instead, it’s making it worse for women.”

That failure is exactly what Amanda Ducach set out to change. Her company, Ema, built an AI-powered women’s health platform that listens differently, learns from women’s experiences, and guides care responsibly.

How Empathy Inspired An AI-Powered Women’s Health Platform

Ducach’s belief that empathy and technology can coexist began at home. The daughter of an Argentinian immigrant physician, she learned early “the importance of hard work.” Before founding Ema, she worked on racial and ethnic health disparities, which gave her a firsthand understanding of how bias affects who receives care and who doesn’t.

Her first venture, SocialMama, was a peer-to-peer platform connecting women who shared similar experiences. “Women were helping each other through hard moments and giving a lot of health advice,” she describes. “We added physicians to make sure it stayed evidence-based. That’s when we realized we could use AI to scale empathy.”

That realization led to Ema—a conversational platform trained to understand how women talk about their bodies, pain, and emotions.

Ema translates real-time symptom tracking into actionable care, bridging self-reported experiences with clinical guidance in a seamless flow.

Ema is an AI-powered women’s health platform that combines empathy and evidence-based research to help women better understand their health, communicate symptoms, and access care tailored to their needs.

Training AI For Women’s Health

Ema’s model is trained on medically curated data and millions of women’s health interactions, capturing the nuances of how women describe physical and emotional experiences. “We knew that women use different words to describe how they feel,” Ducach noted. “If AI doesn’t understand that language, it will fail them.”

Research continues to highlight the high stakes. Recent studies have quantified how data and algorithm design can exacerbate health disparities across gender and racial lines. Those results substantiate the importance of Ema’s approach—training AI to learn from women’s lived realities, rather than from datasets built around male norms.

Ema’s reach is already expanding. Its AI is embedded in other women’s health platforms, such as Willow, where it supports postpartum wellness and maternal health. The company’s long-term vision is to serve women across every stage of life, from menstruation to post menopause, offering medically vetted, emotionally intelligent guidance.

Governance and transparency are built into that foundation. The platform monitors for bias, keeps detailed records of its recommendations, and runs everything past clinicians to verify that it aligns with medical evidence. Ema also helps hospitals, employers, and health startups navigate the ethical side—teaching them about data privacy, holding algorithms accountable, and preventing bias.

“We’re often the thought partner as much as the technology provider,” Ducach says. “Companies come to us for the infrastructure, but what they also need is help making sure their AI is safe, compliant, and fair.”

Why An AI-Powered Women’s Health Platform Matters Now

Anonymized conversation data reveals how women actually engage with health support, from daily activity patterns to unspoken needs offering insights traditional systems often miss.

Ema is an AI-powered women’s health platform that combines empathy and evidence-based research to help women better understand their health, communicate symptoms, and access care tailored to their needs.

Women live longer than men but spend more of their lives in poor health, and they make 80% of healthcare decisions. Despite this influence, women’s health remains underfunded and understudied. Only about 4.5 % of total venture capital investment in health goes to women’s health companies, even though the opportunity is massive—closing the women’s health gap could unlock $1 trillion annually in global economic growth.

Poor care for women isn’t just a moral issue; it’s a systems failure with economic and social costs. “We’re not closing the health gap fast enough,” Ducach emphasizes. “If AI isn’t built responsibly, it’ll widen the divide.”

Ema’s purpose-built AI aims to close that divide by understanding women’s physiology, emotions, and communication patterns. Rather than replacing clinicians, the goal is to empower women to clearly express their symptoms, find care more quickly, and feel seen by the healthcare system.

Funding Challenges, Capital Efficiency, And AI Governance

For Ducach, building Ema has meant confronting two brutal realities: raising money as a woman founder and building technical credibility in the male-dominated world of AI. “When you’re a female founder building an AI company, not from Stanford or MIT, raising capital is an emotionally battling process.”

She has raised $3 million to date—an amount that might barely fund a prototype at many AI startups—but she used it to develop Ema’s proprietary hybrid language model and governance framework.

Lean efficiency is a hallmark of women-led venture-backed companies, which often accomplish more with less. “It forces focus and discipline,” Ducach shares. “We built something scalable without the waste that often comes with overfunding.”

Beyond capital, Ducach is tackling a quieter but equally pressing challenge: AI literacy. “Many CEOs don’t yet understand AI—how data security, bias monitoring, or governance fit into their business,” she shares. Her dual role—educating leaders and engineering the technology—has made Ema both a builder and a guide for ethical AI in healthcare.

Investors See Transformative Potential In AI-Powered Women’s Health

Investors are taking notice of Ema’s disciplined strategy and mission. “We chose to invest in Ema because of its potential to meaningfully transform women’s health through generative AI,” says James Roller, managing partner at Victorum Capital. “Amanda’s focus on defining an AI application that is focused on women transforms the accessibility and efficacy of a platform.”

That support underscores growing recognition that AI for women’s health isn’t a niche—it’s a catalyst for innovation in how healthcare serves half the population.

AI-Powered Women’s Health Built On Trust And Insight

The conversation around technology often centers on fairness, but Ducach frames her mission around representation—building tools that reflect and respect women’s lived experiences.

Folkendt’s warning about algorithmic bias isn’t an indictment of AI—it’s a call to do better. Ducach agrees. “If we build AI ethically,” she said, “it can be one of the greatest equalizers in healthcare. But only if women are part of designing it.”

Ema’s approach—clinical oversight, strict governance, and actual empathy baked into the system—shows that AI-powered women’s health doesn’t have to repeat medicine’s old mistakes. Done right, it can start closing gaps that have existed for generations.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/geristengel/2025/10/06/ai-powered-womens-health-emas-mission-to-fix-the-bias/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$144.61-5.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,487.44-2.60%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.304-1.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.005813-7.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.241-4.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

The post Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006169-6.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 18:02

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,589.98
$99,589.98$99,589.98

-1.79%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.18
$3,239.18$3,239.18

-4.36%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3285
$2.3285$2.3285

-4.34%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.28
$145.28$145.28

-5.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16458
$0.16458$0.16458

-4.71%