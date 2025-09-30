ExchangeDEX+
Electronic Arts Sells ($55B) In Largest-Ever Private Buyout

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/30 01:46
Topline

Electronic Arts will go private in a $55 billion all cash buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, the largest leveraged buyout on record and a high stakes wager that one of gaming’s most iconic publishers can scale faster off Wall Street.

REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: A sign is posted in front of Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on March 30, 2023 in Redwood City, California.

Getty Images

Key Facts

EA struck a definitive agreement that values the company at about $55 billion, with stockholders set to receive $210 per share in cash.

The consortium of the Saudi’s PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF keeping its nearly 10% ownership by rolling those shares into the new private company rather than cashing out.

Financing includes roughly $36 billion in equity and $20 billion in committed debt from JP Morgan, with $18 billion expected at close.

The board approved the deal, with closing targeted for Q1 2027 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

EA will delist after closing but will remain headquartered in Redwood City, with Andrew Wilson continuing as CEO.

If completed, the transaction will surpass TXU’s 2007 buyout to become the largest leveraged buyout on record, according to Dealogic.

Crucial Quote

“We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO of Silver Lake. Affinity Partners’ Jared Kushner added that EA’s ability to “​create iconic, lasting experiences” has made him a lifelong fan who “now enjoys them with his ​kids.”

Key Background

Electronic Arts has been one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running gaming companies, founded in 1982 by former Apple marketing director Trip Hawkins and backed early by Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia. Its catalog spans sports titles like Madden and FIFA (now FC) alongside life simulators like The Sims and shooters like Battlefield. Earlier this year, the company suffered a 17-year record stock drop after the company warned of a shortfall in annual net bookings, mostly because of problems with its Global Football business, according to WSJ. For buyers, EA represents a rare mix of cultural staying power and recurring revenue, making it one of the most coveted assets in gaming.

Tangent

The last wave of mega buyouts flamed out after the 2008 crisis, when debt-heavy deals like the $45 billion TXU takeover ultimately collapsed in bankruptcy. Today’s blockbusters lean less on leverage and more on sovereign wealth and equity-rich backers, from PIF’s $4.9 billion Scopely purchase to Silver Lake’s $25 billion Endeavor deal. Deep pockets, not just borrowed money, are powering the industry’s boldest bets.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinacastellanos/2025/09/29/videogame-juggernaut-electronic-arts-gets-acquired-for-55-billion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

