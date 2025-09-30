The post Electronic Arts Sells ($55B) In Largest-Ever Private Buyout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Electronic Arts will go private in a $55 billion all cash buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, the largest leveraged buyout on record and a high stakes wager that one of gaming’s most iconic publishers can scale faster off Wall Street. REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: A sign is posted in front of Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on March 30, 2023 in Redwood City, California. Getty Images Key Facts EA struck a definitive agreement that values the company at about $55 billion, with stockholders set to receive $210 per share in cash. The consortium of the Saudi’s PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF keeping its nearly 10% ownership by rolling those shares into the new private company rather than cashing out. Financing includes roughly $36 billion in equity and $20 billion in committed debt from JP Morgan, with $18 billion expected at close. The board approved the deal, with closing targeted for Q1 2027 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. EA will delist after closing but will remain headquartered in Redwood City, with Andrew Wilson continuing as CEO. If completed, the transaction will surpass TXU’s 2007 buyout to become the largest leveraged buyout on record, according to Dealogic. Crucial Quote “We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO of Silver Lake. Affinity Partners’ Jared Kushner added that EA’s ability to “​create iconic, lasting experiences” has made him a lifelong fan who “now enjoys them with his ​kids.” Key Background Electronic Arts has been one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running gaming companies, founded in 1982 by former Apple… The post Electronic Arts Sells ($55B) In Largest-Ever Private Buyout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Electronic Arts will go private in a $55 billion all cash buyout led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, the largest leveraged buyout on record and a high stakes wager that one of gaming’s most iconic publishers can scale faster off Wall Street. REDWOOD CITY, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: A sign is posted in front of Electronic Arts (EA) headquarters on March 30, 2023 in Redwood City, California. Getty Images Key Facts EA struck a definitive agreement that values the company at about $55 billion, with stockholders set to receive $210 per share in cash. The consortium of the Saudi’s PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners will acquire 100% of EA, with PIF keeping its nearly 10% ownership by rolling those shares into the new private company rather than cashing out. Financing includes roughly $36 billion in equity and $20 billion in committed debt from JP Morgan, with $18 billion expected at close. The board approved the deal, with closing targeted for Q1 2027 pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. EA will delist after closing but will remain headquartered in Redwood City, with Andrew Wilson continuing as CEO. If completed, the transaction will surpass TXU’s 2007 buyout to become the largest leveraged buyout on record, according to Dealogic. Crucial Quote “We are honored to invest and partner with Andrew – an extraordinary CEO who has doubled revenue, nearly tripled EBITDA, and driven a fivefold increase in market cap during his tenure,” said Egon Durban, Co-CEO of Silver Lake. Affinity Partners’ Jared Kushner added that EA’s ability to “​create iconic, lasting experiences” has made him a lifelong fan who “now enjoys them with his ​kids.” Key Background Electronic Arts has been one of Silicon Valley’s longest-running gaming companies, founded in 1982 by former Apple…