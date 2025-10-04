ExchangeDEX+
EigenAI Empowers Collective Memory’s Onchain Verification of 1.6M Photos

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:38
Zach Anderson
Oct 02, 2025 01:40

Collective Memory leverages EigenAI to ensure verifiable and decentralized AI inference for 1.6 million images, enhancing transparency and trust in its decentralized social network.





In a significant stride towards decentralization and verifiability, Collective Memory has partnered with EigenAI to process and verify 1.6 million images and videos uploaded to its platform. The move aims to challenge centralized control over narratives by ensuring that AI inference remains transparent and neutral.

Understanding Collective Memory

Collective Memory is a decentralized social network and knowledge base that allows users to share unfiltered experiences, ranging from daily life to significant events such as protests and wars. The platform transforms these uploads, known as “Memories,” into investable assets through ATTN tokens. This creates an economy where creators earn instantly, fans participate in the upside, and advertisers engage with genuine contexts.

The Challenge of Trustworthy AI

Before adopting EigenAI, Collective Memory faced substantial challenges in maintaining trust in AI inference. The platform needed a reliable method to extract metadata such as time and context from uploaded Memories without relying on opaque AI services that could introduce bias or manipulation. Traditional AI models, whether cloud-based or local, posed risks of tampering and lacked the transparency required for a community-driven platform.

Why EigenAI?

Collective Memory selected EigenAI for its ability to support multiple inference models while ensuring the integrity of results. This choice aligns with the platform’s commitment to decentralization and transparency. EigenAI’s infrastructure allows for scalable and neutral interpretation of Memories, from ordinary photos to conflict zone footage, without relying on a single model or operator.

Implementing EigenAI’s Solution

By integrating EigenAI, Collective Memory enables bot-driven inference that extracts content and context from Memories in a decentralized manner. This approach eliminates dependency on any single inference provider, ensuring that the AI processing remains trustless and tamper-proof.

The Impact of EigenAI Integration

Since the integration, Collective Memory has achieved improved trust and transparency in verifying Memories. The community can now validate AI outputs, safeguarding the platform’s corpus from tampering. This development lays the groundwork for an end-to-end decentralized AI ecosystem, as highlighted by Jonathan Saragossi, CEO of Collective Memory. He states, “AI cannot be owned by a few corporations. It must be decentralized – in every dimension: knowledge, training, and inference.”

The Importance of AI Verifiability

Collective Memory, alongside EigenCloud, is pioneering a future where AI is not a black box controlled by corporations or governments. Instead, the goal is to decentralize AI end-to-end, ensuring that AI knowledge represents a diverse reality. This initiative reflects a growing movement towards building a transparent and community-driven AI landscape.

For more information, visit the original content on EigenCloud.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/eigenai-collective-memory-onchain-verification

