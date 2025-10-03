ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Europe’s ambition to launch a digital euro just took a major step forward, with the European Central Bank turning to a Portuguese artificial intelligence company to police fraud on the system. The choice underscores both the technical challenges of central bank–issued money and the political push to make Europe less dependent on American payment giants. A €237 Million Deal With Big Implications The contract with Feedzai, capped at €237.3 million, is one of several technology partnerships revealed this week. Under the agreement, the startup – working alongside PwC – will build models that study how people typically use their wallets and flag deviations that could signal fraud. Service providers would then decide in real time whether to allow or block a transaction. Although the framework is in place, the ECB will not spend a cent until lawmakers approve the digital euro project. Officials hope legislation will pass around mid-2026, setting the stage for a rollout by 2029. Until then, contracts like Feedzai’s represent preparatory work – laying infrastructure before the political green light arrives. Europe’s Answer to Visa, Mastercard and Stablecoins ECB policymakers insist the project is about financial autonomy. The goal is to offer a payments alternative that isn’t dependent on Visa, Mastercard, or dollar-linked stablecoins promoted out of Washington. Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly argued the eurozone needs its own rails for digital money to protect sovereignty in a changing global economy. For Feedzai, founded in Coimbra, the deal is transformational. The company already tracks more than $8 trillion in annual transactions for banks such as Novobanco and Wio Bank. Its entry into the ECB’s flagship digital project puts it at the center of Europe’s attempt to redefine money for the 21st century. Source: Reuters The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only… The post ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Europe’s ambition to launch a digital euro just took a major step forward, with the European Central Bank turning to a Portuguese artificial intelligence company to police fraud on the system. The choice underscores both the technical challenges of central bank–issued money and the political push to make Europe less dependent on American payment giants. A €237 Million Deal With Big Implications The contract with Feedzai, capped at €237.3 million, is one of several technology partnerships revealed this week. Under the agreement, the startup – working alongside PwC – will build models that study how people typically use their wallets and flag deviations that could signal fraud. Service providers would then decide in real time whether to allow or block a transaction. Although the framework is in place, the ECB will not spend a cent until lawmakers approve the digital euro project. Officials hope legislation will pass around mid-2026, setting the stage for a rollout by 2029. Until then, contracts like Feedzai’s represent preparatory work – laying infrastructure before the political green light arrives. Europe’s Answer to Visa, Mastercard and Stablecoins ECB policymakers insist the project is about financial autonomy. The goal is to offer a payments alternative that isn’t dependent on Visa, Mastercard, or dollar-linked stablecoins promoted out of Washington. Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly argued the eurozone needs its own rails for digital money to protect sovereignty in a changing global economy. For Feedzai, founded in Coimbra, the deal is transformational. The company already tracks more than $8 trillion in annual transactions for banks such as Novobanco and Wio Bank. Its entry into the ECB’s flagship digital project puts it at the center of Europe’s attempt to redefine money for the 21st century. Source: Reuters The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only…

ECB Bets on Artificial Intelligence to Protect Digital Euro Payments

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 12:02
COM
COM$0,005069-7,95%
Major
MAJOR$0,09434-6,31%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05534-29,25%
EPNS
PUSH$0,01541-8,87%
Fintech

Europe’s ambition to launch a digital euro just took a major step forward, with the European Central Bank turning to a Portuguese artificial intelligence company to police fraud on the system.

The choice underscores both the technical challenges of central bank–issued money and the political push to make Europe less dependent on American payment giants.

A €237 Million Deal With Big Implications

The contract with Feedzai, capped at €237.3 million, is one of several technology partnerships revealed this week. Under the agreement, the startup – working alongside PwC – will build models that study how people typically use their wallets and flag deviations that could signal fraud. Service providers would then decide in real time whether to allow or block a transaction.

Although the framework is in place, the ECB will not spend a cent until lawmakers approve the digital euro project. Officials hope legislation will pass around mid-2026, setting the stage for a rollout by 2029. Until then, contracts like Feedzai’s represent preparatory work – laying infrastructure before the political green light arrives.

Europe’s Answer to Visa, Mastercard and Stablecoins

ECB policymakers insist the project is about financial autonomy. The goal is to offer a payments alternative that isn’t dependent on Visa, Mastercard, or dollar-linked stablecoins promoted out of Washington. Board member Piero Cipollone has repeatedly argued the eurozone needs its own rails for digital money to protect sovereignty in a changing global economy.

For Feedzai, founded in Coimbra, the deal is transformational. The company already tracks more than $8 trillion in annual transactions for banks such as Novobanco and Wio Bank. Its entry into the ECB’s flagship digital project puts it at the center of Europe’s attempt to redefine money for the 21st century.

Source: Reuters

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/ecb-bets-on-artificial-intelligence-to-protect-digital-euro-payments/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006158-6,65%
Allo
RWA$0,003989-4,68%
DeFi
DEFI$0,000878-15,57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0,003768-7,51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000537-6,44%
SphereX
HERE$0,000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0,00746-6,86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99 109,00
$99 109,00$99 109,00

-2,26%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 223,85
$3 223,85$3 223,85

-4,81%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,3070
$2,3070$2,3070

-5,22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144,51
$144,51$144,51

-5,64%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,16430
$0,16430$0,16430

-4,88%