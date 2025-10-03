Early SHIB And PEPE Holders Shift To Pepeto, Best Crypto To Buy Now?

Crypto News

Early Shiba Inu and Pepe stories have become legend. Some of the first buyers turned $1,000 into well above $1,000,000 as SHIB soared over 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE delivered massive multi-thousand percent surges for those in early.

After riding those waves, many holders are hunting the next big run, shifting gains from SHIB to PEPE and now into Pepeto.

That shift makes sense. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoinwith real products and an active presale at $0.000000156, already raising over $6.8 million and attracting whales. It delivers audited tools such as PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain moves, and staking at 224% APY. With strong demand and live products, Pepeto is widely seen as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor ready to drive the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now.

Shiba Inu And Pepe: Lessons From Earlier Runs

What do older meme coin cycles tell us? Shiba Inu (SHIB) peaked at $0.00008845 in November 2021, while Pepe (PEPE) spiked to $0.00002803 before losing more than half. These highs now act as heavy resistance levels.

Pepeto is charting another path. Interest is high before its first listing or launch. While SHIB and Pepe look slower, Pepeto shows a clear roadmap. With over $6.8 million already raised at a presale price of $0.000000156, investors now get a rare chance to buy early before Tier-1 listings push the next wave.

To spot the next winner, two key drivers matter in crypto:

• Community hype that creates viral momentum and sharp rallies.

• Real value and utility that support a token long term.

Both played a role in earlier runs. Pepe, running mainly on hype, still gave 100× returns due to its community. Shiba Inu, strengthened by ShibaSwap and adoption, climbed 43,000% by combining meme fire with utility.

The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto Where Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Analysts see PEPETO leading the next bull run because it joins culture and hype with real blockchain tools that most meme coins never deliver.

Pepeto is one of 2025’s standout presales. At $0.000000156, early buyers can lock billions of tokens. Over $6.8M has already come in, and staking pays 224% APY. This window is closing fast as each stage raises the entry price.

Called the “God of Frogs” and linked by some to a former PEPE founder, Pepeto blends Pepe’s viral reach with Shiba’s use cases, while adding features both lacked at launch. PepetoSwap allows zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge makes cross-chain transfers smooth, and tokenomics are simple and fair: no tax, no team wallets, and contracts audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. Few meme projects reach this level of trust.

The numbers speak clearly. A $20,000 presale buy secures about 128.2 billion tokens. If Pepeto matches PEPE’s current $0.00001003, that stack could top $1.28M. At double, it would reach $2.56M, and at 5×, pass $6.4M. Analysts believe this is realistic in the coming bull run.

Experts already call Pepeto the best crypto to buy now, with 100x potential from its presale entry.

Why Early SHIB And PEPE Investors Are Buying PEPETO

SHIB and PEPE proved that memes can build fortunes, but both now sit under massive valuations. With Shiba Inu price predictions showing limited gains and Pepe’s moves tied to short hype, early holders are rotating into Pepeto, where the runway is wide. With a 420T supply, fair design, no taxes, over $6.8M raised at $0.000000156, and whales moving in ahead of Tier-1 listings, momentum is building quickly. Supported by 100,000+ community members, 224% APY staking, and full audits, Pepeto carries the same raw energy SHIB and PEPE had early, only with stronger fundamentals. That is why analysts label it as the best crypto to buy now

Final Takeaway

Pepeto (PEPETO) is rising as a serious contender by uniting meme energy with blockchain utility. This balance gives it more lasting power than hype-only coins. With over $6.8M raised, a community of 100,000+, and presale pricing at just $0.000000156, Pepeto offers early entry before Tier-1 listings.

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE), which already peaked, Pepeto is still in its early window. Analysts point to it as the best crypto to buy now, with life-changing upside for those who act before the presale ends.

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds. Not financial advice.

Official Links

Website: https://pepeto.io

Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin

