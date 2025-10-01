DX Terminal Tops NFT Sales Count in September as Base Dominates Top 10

Ethereum layer-2 network Base’s non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem took center stage in September, recording the highest sales count among collections, according to DappRadar data.

NFTs on Base captured five of the top 10 spots by sales count in September, with DX Terminal and BasePaint securing the first and second ranks. The strong showing highlighted Base’s rapid ascent as a hub for experimental NFT projects, edging into territory long dominated by Ethereum and Polygon.

Despite a surge in sales of Base NFTs, DappRadar data showed that trading volumes remained concentrated on Polygon and Ethereum collections. Polygon-based Courtyard led the month with $43.9 million, while Ethereum-based Moonbirds and CryptoPunks followed with $34 million and $25.8 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Base’s DX Terminal took the number four spot in trading volume with $25.5 million, showcasing a nearly 1,700% surge, according to DappRadar.

AI NFTs take center stage in September

The top seven NFT collections by sales count in September. Source: DappRadar

DX Terminal stood out as the driving force behind Base’s rise in the NFT charts. The project recorded 1.27 million sales, an over 1,000% increase compared to the previous month. It also had over 200,000 traders transacting with the NFTs in September.

DX Terminal trading statistics. Source: DappRadar

The project introduces a gaming format where NFTs act as AI-powered trader agents inside a retro-futuristic market simulation. Each NFT represents an autonomous character with distinct traits and behaviors. These characters compete to amass in-game wealth and status while reacting to player prompts, rival firms and non-playable characters.

Unlike traditional NFT games offering play-to-earn (P2E) mechanics, DX Terminal doesn’t offer direct token rewards or any real-world payouts. While the game has in-game tokens, they are not tied to real-world monetary value.

In May, DX Terminal said that its in-game native currency, WEBCOIN, existed offchain and was internally managed.

“The in-game currency holds no real-world value, and any external tokens claiming affiliation are unofficial,” the team said.

Gaming NFTs defy broader market downturn

Among the top 10 NFTs by trading volume, only DX Terminal and Immutable’s Guild of Guardians Heroes NFTs, tied to a role-playing game (RPG), posted gains in September.

DappRadar data showed that blue-chip collections such as CryptoPunks, Pudgy Penguins and the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) saw trading volumes drop by about 50% to 60% over the past month.

Even Courtyard and Moonbirds, which ranked first and second by trading volume during the month, posted declines of around 25% and 13.6%, respectively.

