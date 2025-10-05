Driven by ETF inflows and the government shutdown, Standard Chartered Bank reiterated its year-end target price of $200,000 for Bitcoin.

PANews reported on October 5th that Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital asset research at Standard Chartered Bank, reiterated his year-end Bitcoin price target of $200,000 on October 2nd, according to Cyptoslate. Kendrick stated that new ETF inflows and the ongoing US government shutdown could drive further cryptocurrency price increases in the coming weeks. In a note to clients, Kendrick stated that Bitcoin is expected to break through its all-time high within days and could reach $135,000 in the coming weeks, slightly later than his previous forecast.
