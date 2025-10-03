ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new project wants to give blockchains their own “fast lane” on the internet. The DoubleZero Foundation announced Thursday that its highly anticipated mainnet-beta is live. DoubleZero is a network built to speed up how blockchain validators talk to each other. Instead of relying on the public internet, which can sometimes be slow and unpredictable, Solana validators can now connect through DoubleZero’s fiber routes, which let users transact faster. In simple terms, DoubleZero is like a private highway system for blockchains. While normal internet routes are designed to be cheap and broad, they aren’t built for the split-second coordination thousands of blockchain nodes need. DoubleZero says its network reduces lag and makes it easier for validators to process transactions and stay in sync, which could improve both performance and reliability for end users. “Blockchains and other globally distributed systems rely on thousands of nodes coordinating in real time. The efficiency of their communication layer directly impacts security, validator profitability and the end-user experience,” said Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. The project has already seen early adoption. Currently, 22% of staked SOL is plugged into the DoubleZero network. Big industry names like Jump Crypto, Galaxy, RockawayX, and Jito are contributing fiber links and engineering resources, betting that faster internet infrastructure will pay off as blockchain applications scale. In March, DoubleZero raised $28 million and at $400 million in valuation, with Dragonfly and Multicoin Capital leading the initial funding round. Fueling the system is DoubleZero’s own token, called 2Z, built on Solana. Validators and stakers use the token to access the network’s high-speed routes, with rewards tied to how much utility they provide. Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero, letting them move forward with the… The post DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new project wants to give blockchains their own “fast lane” on the internet. The DoubleZero Foundation announced Thursday that its highly anticipated mainnet-beta is live. DoubleZero is a network built to speed up how blockchain validators talk to each other. Instead of relying on the public internet, which can sometimes be slow and unpredictable, Solana validators can now connect through DoubleZero’s fiber routes, which let users transact faster. In simple terms, DoubleZero is like a private highway system for blockchains. While normal internet routes are designed to be cheap and broad, they aren’t built for the split-second coordination thousands of blockchain nodes need. DoubleZero says its network reduces lag and makes it easier for validators to process transactions and stay in sync, which could improve both performance and reliability for end users. “Blockchains and other globally distributed systems rely on thousands of nodes coordinating in real time. The efficiency of their communication layer directly impacts security, validator profitability and the end-user experience,” said Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, in a press release shared with CoinDesk. The project has already seen early adoption. Currently, 22% of staked SOL is plugged into the DoubleZero network. Big industry names like Jump Crypto, Galaxy, RockawayX, and Jito are contributing fiber links and engineering resources, betting that faster internet infrastructure will pay off as blockchain applications scale. In March, DoubleZero raised $28 million and at $400 million in valuation, with Dragonfly and Multicoin Capital leading the initial funding round. Fueling the system is DoubleZero’s own token, called 2Z, built on Solana. Validators and stakers use the token to access the network’s high-speed routes, with rewards tied to how much utility they provide. Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero, letting them move forward with the…

DoubleZero Mainnet Goes Live With 22% of Staked SOL on Board

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 11:36
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00034-41.48%
Solana
SOL$144.99-4.73%
COM
COM$0.005077-7.99%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0203-11.73%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03375+0.44%

A new project wants to give blockchains their own “fast lane” on the internet. The DoubleZero Foundation announced Thursday that its highly anticipated mainnet-beta is live.

DoubleZero is a network built to speed up how blockchain validators talk to each other. Instead of relying on the public internet, which can sometimes be slow and unpredictable, Solana validators can now connect through DoubleZero’s fiber routes, which let users transact faster.

In simple terms, DoubleZero is like a private highway system for blockchains. While normal internet routes are designed to be cheap and broad, they aren’t built for the split-second coordination thousands of blockchain nodes need. DoubleZero says its network reduces lag and makes it easier for validators to process transactions and stay in sync, which could improve both performance and reliability for end users.

“Blockchains and other globally distributed systems rely on thousands of nodes coordinating in real time. The efficiency of their communication layer directly impacts security, validator profitability and the end-user experience,” said Austin Federa, the co-founder of DoubleZero, in a press release shared with CoinDesk.

The project has already seen early adoption. Currently, 22% of staked SOL is plugged into the DoubleZero network. Big industry names like Jump Crypto, Galaxy, RockawayX, and Jito are contributing fiber links and engineering resources, betting that faster internet infrastructure will pay off as blockchain applications scale.

In March, DoubleZero raised $28 million and at $400 million in valuation, with Dragonfly and Multicoin Capital leading the initial funding round.

Fueling the system is DoubleZero’s own token, called 2Z, built on Solana. Validators and stakers use the token to access the network’s high-speed routes, with rewards tied to how much utility they provide.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter to DoubleZero, letting them move forward with the launch of the network’s native tokens.

While today’s launch focuses on Solana, DoubleZero’s ambitions go further. “As part of its roadmap, DoubleZero aims to expand the chain-agnostic network to support additional blockchains and high-performance distributed systems,” the team wrote in their press release.

Read more: ‘Crypto’s Flash Boys’: A Q&A With Austin Federa on DoubleZero

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/10/01/doublezero-mainnet-goes-live-with-nearly-21-of-staked-sol-on-board

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Latest News and Updates on blockchain industry by AlexaBlockchain ("Alexa Blockchain"). R25 has launched rcUSD+, an institutional-grade, yield-bearing RWA token on Polygon. The integration brings high-quality asset-backed yields to Polygon’s DeFi ecosystem, enhancing liquidity, composability, and institutional adoption. The post R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon appeared first on AlexaBlockchain.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006158-6.65%
Allo
RWA$0.003989-4.68%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000878-15.57%
Share
AlexaBlockchain2025/11/14 08:06
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.003768-7.51%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

The Pepe (PEPE) price has slipped back into the same demand zone that triggered some of its biggest rallies in the past.  Analyst Steph Is Crypto highlighted this area on the weekly chart and called PEPE “cheap now,” pointing out that price has once again returned to its long-term support band. This zone has acted
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000537-6.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
Areon Network
AREA$0.00746-6.86%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 07:31

Trending News

More

R25 Launches Institutional-Grade Asset-Backed Token rcUSD+ on Polygon

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

PEPE Price Drops Into Its Strongest Demand Zone – Here’s What Could Happen Next

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

DerivaDEX, managed by the DAO, has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,171.13
$99,171.13$99,171.13

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,226.81
$3,226.81$3,226.81

-4.72%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3079
$2.3079$2.3079

-5.18%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$144.68
$144.68$144.68

-5.53%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16447
$0.16447$0.16447

-4.78%