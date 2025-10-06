Domain Name Liquidity Crisis Sparks Push for Tokenization

Key Points: Main event: Cointelegraph highlights domain name liquidity crisis and tokenization push.

Critical impact on internet “real estate” value due to outdated models.

Immediate implications involve market and technological shifts seen in blockchain adoption.

Cointelegraph highlighted on October 5th a critical liquidity crisis in the domain name market, emphasizing the need for tokenization to counter inefficiencies tied to traditional Web2 trading models.

Without embracing tokenization, the domain name sector may face significant value loss, catalyzing a shift toward protocols like ENS that offer efficient asset division and real-time settlement.

Tokenization: A Solution to High Commissions and Slow Settlements

Key Developments, Impact, and Reactions

The domain name sector experiences mounting pressure due to its outdated trading practices. Primary industry players identified in the drive toward tokenization include D3 Global and its testnet integrations. Fred Hsu, CEO of D3 Global, emphasized the potential loss of billions in value without systemic innovation, specifically pointing to protocols like ENS that offer instant on-chain settlement. A convergence between traditional domains and blockchain tokens could rebuild market liquidity if achieved rapidly.

Industry Movements: From Testnets to Community Discussions

Did you know? Ethereum Name Service (ENS) could emerge as a leader in a $10 billion market overshadowed by its tokenization efficiency versus traditional domain models.

According to the latest figures from CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH), a core asset linked to various domain tokenization protocols, saw a slight decrease of 0.31% over the past 24 hours, with a current price of $4,548.99. Its market dominance stands at 13.00%, reflecting broad-based use in the market, while the 90-day period reflected a performance boost by 78.31%.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:26 UTC on October 6, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu suggest that tokenization’s accelerating role in infrastructure reshaping indicates major gains in market accessibility and efficiency, akin to advances seen with tokenized treasuries and fractional ownership. Regulatory frameworks and market shifts will ultimately determine the sector’s integration success in the blockchain domain.