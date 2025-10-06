ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Dogecoin has been one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies for years, built on community enthusiasm and viral appeal. But as its price struggles to break higher, many of its long-time holders are starting to look elsewhere for larger returns. DOGE is still trading around $0.24, holding steady after weeks of sideways movement. Analysts say that [...] The post Dogecoin News: DOGE Investors Flock to New Altcoin for Bigger Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.Dogecoin has been one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies for years, built on community enthusiasm and viral appeal. But as its price struggles to break higher, many of its long-time holders are starting to look elsewhere for larger returns. DOGE is still trading around $0.24, holding steady after weeks of sideways movement. Analysts say that [...] The post Dogecoin News: DOGE Investors Flock to New Altcoin for Bigger Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

Dogecoin News: DOGE Investors Flock to New Altcoin for Bigger Gains

By: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 12:30
DOGE
DOGE$0.16457-3.96%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.17667-5.81%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01655-7.12%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02898-19.78%

Dogecoin has been one of the most recognizable cryptocurrencies for years, built on community enthusiasm and viral appeal. But as its price struggles to break higher, many of its long-time holders are starting to look elsewhere for larger returns. DOGE is still trading around $0.24, holding steady after weeks of sideways movement. Analysts say that while Dogecoin’s long-term community remains strong, the rotation toward early-stage altcoins has already begun.

Among the projects benefiting most from this shift is MAGACOIN FINANCE, a presale token attracting thousands of retail traders looking for the kind of growth Dogecoin delivered in its early days.

Dogecoin Stagnates Despite Market Momentum

The wider crypto market has been rallying for weeks, but Dogecoin has not kept up with the pace. After hitting a short-term peak near $0.28, the token has struggled to maintain buying pressure. Volume remains below average, suggesting that many holders are sitting on the sidelines waiting for a clearer signal.

Although DOGE continues to have one of the strongest communities in crypto, its lack of ongoing development and new use cases has limited its appeal to fresh investors. Without major updates or partnerships, Dogecoin risks being left behind as other projects evolve.

Analysts believe that Dogecoin could still stage a recovery if the broader meme coin sector reignites, but they also note that capital is flowing faster toward new opportunities with higher potential upside.

A New Altcoin Takes Center Stage

As interest in older meme coins fades, traders are turning their attention to new projects that combine excitement with structure. MAGACOIN FINANCE has become one of the standout names in this new wave of investor activity. The project has already raised more than $15.5 million during its presale and continues to see heavy demand as each funding round sells out faster than the last.

What makes MAGACOIN different is the shift in attitude it represents. Investors are no longer chasing the next meme for fun; they are looking for something that feels organized, transparent, and scalable. MAGACOIN’s developers have taken a practical approach by focusing on verifiable audits, sustainable tokenomics, and steady ecosystem growth. This gives traders a reason to believe it could become one of the most stable yet rewarding early-stage plays of 2025.

More importantly, the rise of MAGACOIN FINANCE has revealed a shift in the behavior of small investors. Many former Dogecoin buyers are reallocating their capital into projects like this, hoping to capture higher returns before listings begin. Analysts describe this as a new phase of “smart retail speculation,” where traders are becoming more selective about what they back.

Market Analysts See Rotation Building

Dogecoin’s performance has always been tied to market sentiment. When enthusiasm peaks, DOGE rallies faster than almost any other coin. But when momentum fades, it tends to stall until a fresh catalyst appears. This rotation is now being seen clearly across the market.

Retail traders who once dominated DOGE trading are now spreading their attention to newer names like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Social data shows that discussion around presale projects has tripled in the past two months, while established meme tokens are seeing lower engagement. This is a clear sign of shifting priorities in retail behavior as investors chase stronger narratives and faster growth.

At the same time, larger market players are also paying attention to presales that show real promise. The combination of low entry price, community participation, and transparent development makes MAGACOIN a compelling alternative for those looking to get in early.

Dogecoin’s Long-Term Outlook

Despite the slowdown, Dogecoin is not out of the picture. Its community remains one of the largest in the industry, and renewed hype could still push prices higher in the short term. Some analysts expect DOGE to reach between $0.35 and $0.40 if overall market sentiment remains positive through the end of the year.

However, without a clear roadmap or expansion into new use cases, Dogecoin’s upside potential may remain limited compared to the rapid growth seen in newer projects. That gap is what is driving the current investor migration toward tokens like MAGACOIN FINANCE.

Conclusion

Dogecoin’s loyal community and cultural impact keep it relevant, but the next major wave of gains may belong to emerging altcoins. With each presale round selling out and strong early traction among retail traders, MAGACOIN FINANCE is showing what the next generation of meme-inspired assets could look like.

As Dogecoin consolidates near $0.24, investors looking for bigger returns are already positioning themselves early in MAGACOIN’s presale. For many, it feels like a second chance to catch the kind of explosive growth that defined DOGE’s best years.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Dogecoin News: DOGE Investors Flock to New Altcoin for Bigger Gains appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$144.61-5.37%
Bitcoin
BTC$99,487.44-2.60%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.304-1.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.005813-7.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.241-4.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

The post Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Semilore Faleti is a cryptocurrency writer specialized in the field of journalism and content creation. While he started out writing on several subjects, Semilore soon found a knack for cracking down on the complexities and intricacies in the intriguing world of blockchains and cryptocurrency. Semilore is drawn to the efficiency of digital assets in terms of storing, and transferring value. He is a staunch advocate for the adoption of cryptocurrency as he believes it can improve the digitalization and transparency of the existing financial systems. In two years of active crypto writing, Semilore has covered multiple aspects of the digital asset space including blockchains, decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, non-fungible tokens (NFT), regulations and network upgrades among others. In his early years, Semilore honed his skills as a content writer, curating educational articles that catered to a wide audience. His pieces were particularly valuable for individuals new to the crypto space, offering insightful explanations that demystified the world of digital currencies. Semilore also curated pieces for veteran crypto users ensuring they were up to date with the latest blockchains, decentralized applications and network updates. This foundation in educational writing has continued to inform his work, ensuring that his current work remains accessible, accurate and informative. Currently at NewsBTC, Semilore is dedicated to reporting the latest news on cryptocurrency price action, on-chain developments and whale activity. He also covers the latest token analysis and price predictions by top market experts thus providing readers with potentially insightful and actionable information. Through his meticulous research and engaging writing style, Semilore strives to establish himself as a trusted source in the crypto journalism field to inform and educate his audience on the latest trends and developments in the rapidly evolving world of digital assets. Outside his work, Semilore possesses other passions like all individuals. He…
DeFi
DEFI$0.000882-16.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006169-6.77%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 18:02

Trending News

More

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Ethereum (ETH) Mirrors 2021 Price Action As Bulls Targets $10,000 by 2026

China State-Backed Hackers Used AI To Launch First Massive Cyberattack: Anthropic

Babylon completes mainnet upgrade: BABY's annual inflation rate reduced to 5.5%, joint staking mechanism introduced.

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$99,610.24
$99,610.24$99,610.24

-1.77%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,239.20
$3,239.20$3,239.20

-4.35%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3263
$2.3263$2.3263

-4.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$145.31
$145.31$145.31

-5.11%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16455
$0.16455$0.16455

-4.73%