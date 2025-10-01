Dogecoin (DOGE) Faces New Threat: Best Meme Coin to Invest in 2025 By: Coinstats 2025/10/01 04:30 Share

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is making waves as the hottest new meme coin of 2025, threatening to shake up Dogecoin’s (DOGE) long-standing dominance. While Dogecoin remains the largest meme coin, it’s aging, and Little Pepe might be the meme coin to unseat it in the long run. With presale numbers surging past $26 million and a