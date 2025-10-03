DOGE Falls Below $0.25, HYPE Whales Stack $6M, BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M+ Users!

Dogecoin (DOGE) price support near $0.23 is under pressure after falling below $0.25, with key resistance now at $0.245. Technical signals remain weak. Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale activity is providing a different signal, with a $6 million USDC deposit lifting whale holdings to 285,466 HYPE.

Yet, BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app now connects 3 million users, while the presale has surged past $416M+ with over 26.5B coins sold. Batch 31 remains open at $0.0015, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, giving early buyers rare access to a fully operational network backed by a global BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership as the Awakening Testnet goes live.

DOGE Loses Momentum, Risks Deeper Drop

Dogecoin is facing renewed pressure after dropping below $0.25, testing a key descending trendline that has capped its price for weeks. The coin recently set a low near $0.23, with resistance levels now sitting at $0.245 and $0.25.

Technical indicators signal caution, as the RSI stays below 50 and the MACD shows rising bearish momentum. A close under $0.23 could invite further downside toward $0.225 or even $0.20, making the coming sessions critical.

A breakout above $0.25 could spark a short-term recovery toward $0.26 and beyond. Dogecoin’s established user base and history of sudden rallies keep it on watch, but a confirmed close below support would signal deeper risk.

Whale Accumulate $6M HYPE, Sentiment Turns Positive

A large investor has returned to Hyperliquid (HYPE) with a $6 million USDC deposit, raising holdings to 285,466 HYPE valued at $12.9 million. This move comes after nine months of inactivity and leaves the whale with an estimated $7 million in unrealised profit plus $2 million in reserve for more buying. Such activity often signals strong conviction and can trigger momentum when paired with improving sentiment.

Despite this, HYPE trades around $42, sitting just above key support at $40.5 after breaking below its ascending channel. Social dominance has surged to 2.72%, and weighted sentiment flipped positive at 2.05, both signs of growing attention. If support holds, analysts see a potential rebound toward $58.8.

Global Adoption: BlockDAG’s X1 App Hits 3M Users!

BlockDAG’s X1 mobile app has crossed 3 million users, placing it among the world’s largest crypto mining platforms. This rapid adoption transforms the app from a simple mining tool into a powerful on-ramp, giving millions direct exposure to BDAG before it even lists on exchanges. The X1 app enables users to mine BDAG on mobile devices, creating a live and growing base of participants who will already be active when open trading begins.

This user growth arrives as the BlockDAG presale races past $416M+ with over 26.5B coins sold and Batch 31 priced at $0.0015 for a limited time. With a confirmed $0.05 listing ahead, the gap between the current presale price and launch value offers one of the most striking entry points in crypto. More than 20K miners have already sold, proving that hardware and software adoption are advancing together.

By pairing a record-breaking presale with a mining app that already reaches millions, BlockDAG provides both liquidity and utility before its Awakening Testnet. Also, early adoption backed by a global BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership positions BlockDAG as a next-generation Layer 1 project.

Looking Ahead

Dogecoin (DOGE) price support at $0.23 shows traders remain cautious, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) whale activity signals confidence but still relies on holding key support at $40.5.

However, BlockDAG stands apart by delivering measurable adoption before launch. Its Awakening Testnet runs live analytics, miner tracking, and smart contract tools, proving that the technology is fully operational.

The X1 mobile app already counts 3 million users, while the presale has raised $416M+, selling more than 26.5B coins. Plus, the batch 31 price is locked at $0.0015 ahead of a confirmed $0.05 listing. Supported by a global BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, BlockDAG offers verifiable growth and an entry point that makes it the clearest long-term buy in the market.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.