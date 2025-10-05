Discord user data leaked due to a cyberattack on its third-party customer service By: PANews 2025/10/05 08:58 Share

PANews reported on October 5 that according to IT Home, the social media platform Discord issued an announcement on the 3rd of this month local time that its third-party customer service provider was hacked, and some customers' information was stolen and used to blackmail Discord. This cybersecurity incident affected some Discord users who had contacted Customer Support or the Trust & Safety team. The incident exposed chat logs, real names, usernames, email addresses, IP addresses, transaction history, payment information, the last four digits of credit card numbers, and a small number of photos used for proof of age. Discord immediately revoked the third party's access to the Discord ticketing system upon discovery. Initial analysis indicates the unauthorized party responsible for the attack did not have direct access to Discord.