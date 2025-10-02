ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The post Dior Under Jonathan Anderson, Decrypted And Unboxed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonathan Anderson Dior opening look at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images Jonathan Anderson’s Dior womenswear show opened with a short film by Adam Curtis in the documentary maker’s signature collage technique. The film was screened simultaneously on all three sides of a monumental inverted pyramid suspended from the ceiling of the show venue in Paris’ Jardin des Tuileries and set atop a small gray Dior box. Dior maison storytelling It began with proposition ‘Do you dare to enter the house of Dior?’ done ‘house of horrors style’— a question Anderson may or may not have asked himself on taking up the Dior challenge—and proceeded through an assemblage of archival storytelling from runway to atelier and cultural moments from news to movie clips running the gamut from Marlene Dietrich to Diana Princess of Wales with original soundtracks or set to music including Lana del Rey’s anthemic ‘Born to Die.’ The film climaxed with a warp speed fast forward, glitching into white noise like an old fashioned video machine before being seemingly sucked into aforementioned box and the first look, a clean, white trapeze silhouette, segued forth. Fresh start. The Bar Jacket reimagined at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images Dior, the unboxing The pyramid recalls I.M.Pei’s Inverted Pyramid of Paris Louvre Museum fame. Interpreted by the protagonist of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code as a feminine symbol or chalice with its stone pyramid below being a masculine one—taken together as representing the union of the sexes. Which is exactly what Anderson, a rare combination of the cerebral and the visual, is setting out to do at Dior. For the first time in decades both women’s and men’s lines (the designer presented his men’s debut this summer) are piloted by one creative director and, as evinced today, he… The post Dior Under Jonathan Anderson, Decrypted And Unboxed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonathan Anderson Dior opening look at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images Jonathan Anderson’s Dior womenswear show opened with a short film by Adam Curtis in the documentary maker’s signature collage technique. The film was screened simultaneously on all three sides of a monumental inverted pyramid suspended from the ceiling of the show venue in Paris’ Jardin des Tuileries and set atop a small gray Dior box. Dior maison storytelling It began with proposition ‘Do you dare to enter the house of Dior?’ done ‘house of horrors style’— a question Anderson may or may not have asked himself on taking up the Dior challenge—and proceeded through an assemblage of archival storytelling from runway to atelier and cultural moments from news to movie clips running the gamut from Marlene Dietrich to Diana Princess of Wales with original soundtracks or set to music including Lana del Rey’s anthemic ‘Born to Die.’ The film climaxed with a warp speed fast forward, glitching into white noise like an old fashioned video machine before being seemingly sucked into aforementioned box and the first look, a clean, white trapeze silhouette, segued forth. Fresh start. The Bar Jacket reimagined at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images Dior, the unboxing The pyramid recalls I.M.Pei’s Inverted Pyramid of Paris Louvre Museum fame. Interpreted by the protagonist of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code as a feminine symbol or chalice with its stone pyramid below being a masculine one—taken together as representing the union of the sexes. Which is exactly what Anderson, a rare combination of the cerebral and the visual, is setting out to do at Dior. For the first time in decades both women’s and men’s lines (the designer presented his men’s debut this summer) are piloted by one creative director and, as evinced today, he…

Dior Under Jonathan Anderson, Decrypted And Unboxed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 13:37
COM
COM$0.005075-7.81%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02857-21.03%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003077-8.09%
MAY
MAY$0.02332-17.27%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0006852-3.46%

Jonathan Anderson Dior opening look at Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Images

Jonathan Anderson’s Dior womenswear show opened with a short film by Adam Curtis in the documentary maker’s signature collage technique. The film was screened simultaneously on all three sides of a monumental inverted pyramid suspended from the ceiling of the show venue in Paris’ Jardin des Tuileries and set atop a small gray Dior box.

Dior maison storytelling

It began with proposition ‘Do you dare to enter the house of Dior?’ done ‘house of horrors style’— a question Anderson may or may not have asked himself on taking up the Dior challenge—and proceeded through an assemblage of archival storytelling from runway to atelier and cultural moments from news to movie clips running the gamut from Marlene Dietrich to Diana Princess of Wales with original soundtracks or set to music including Lana del Rey’s anthemic ‘Born to Die.’

The film climaxed with a warp speed fast forward, glitching into white noise like an old fashioned video machine before being seemingly sucked into aforementioned box and the first look, a clean, white trapeze silhouette, segued forth. Fresh start.

The Bar Jacket reimagined at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior at Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Images

Dior, the unboxing

The pyramid recalls I.M.Pei’s Inverted Pyramid of Paris Louvre Museum fame. Interpreted by the protagonist of Dan Brown’s The Da Vinci Code as a feminine symbol or chalice with its stone pyramid below being a masculine one—taken together as representing the union of the sexes.

Which is exactly what Anderson, a rare combination of the cerebral and the visual, is setting out to do at Dior. For the first time in decades both women’s and men’s lines (the designer presented his men’s debut this summer) are piloted by one creative director and, as evinced today, he has spectacularly unified their design language, with recurring Maison codes—volumes, colors and motifs from capes and cargos (themselves drawn from the archive Delft dress) to bows, ties and his take on the signature Bar Jacket—applied to both collections creating a dialogue between the two—in addition to the leitmotif dialogue between past and present that insinuated itself throughout.

As for predominant silhouette, the trapeze, and we’re back to the triangle.

This kind of cohesive approach vastly strengthens brand identity making for increased brand equity and brand power.

Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson, cargo skirt Jacket on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

WWD via Getty Images

A cargo look from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Men’s collection

Dior

Dior: Commercial successes

While shoring up the bigger picture, Anderson has also created a vast array of commercial successes, in particular, with his accessories—the main revenue drivers for any brand.

Sure fire wins include the 3D envelope bags with their asymmetric top handle sported both on the runway and front row by house ambassadors and influencers including Jisoo, Mickey Madison and the ladylike bow slippers by Rosalía and Willow Smith with their toes in the shape of the Dior D. On the subject of typography, Anderson has also made a return to the original Dior font for his logos. Another keeper from the box.

Other footwear making their runway debut and likewise destined for retail hitmaking were pumps featuring a C and a D (signifying Christian Dior) right and left respectively and dramatic sandals adorned with overblown roses fashioned from swirls of fabric.

Dior in Jonathan Anderson’s words

As Anderson wrote in his show notes, “Daring to enter the house of Dior requires an empathy with its history, a willingness to decode its language, which is part of the collective imagination, and the resoluteness to put all of it in a box.

Not to erase it, but to store it, looking ahead, coming back to bits, traces or entire silhouettes from time to time, like revisiting memories. It’s an ever-evolving sentiment and task that is both complex and instinctive.”

Sandals in the shape of a rose made from swirls of fabric at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior show in Paris.

AFP via Getty Images

Jisoo arrives at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior show in Paris wearing of the new bag silhouettes.

Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2025/10/02/dior-under-jonathan-anderson-decrypted-and-unboxed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,890.70
$98,890.70$98,890.70

-2.48%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,215.89
$3,215.89$3,215.89

-5.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3026
$2.3026$2.3026

-5.40%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.31
$143.31$143.31

-6.42%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16360
$0.16360$0.16360

-5.28%