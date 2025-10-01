Diego Gómez Is A Rising Star For Paraguay And Brighton

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-4 during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images

Diego Gómez plays for Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League and the Paraguay national team. At just 22 years of age he has emerged as the brightest young talent from his nation.

Diego Gómez Impresses In England

Diego Gómez has made his way into the Brighton starting team for Premier League matches on a regular basis this season. Less than a year ago he was still playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. The star player from Paraguay can play as a forward or midfielder, and he has shot to fame over the last 12 months.

Last week the world found out about Gómez and his incredible talent. The Paraguayan scored four goals in Brighton’s emphatic 6-0 League Cup victory against Barnsley. Gomez’s second and third goals will be contenders for Brighton’s ‘Goal of the Season’ award. The 22 year-old rifled those strikes home from distance, displaying incredible technique.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Diego Gomez of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates his side’s victory following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Barnsley and Brighton & Hove Albion at Oakwell Stadium on September 23, 2025 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Getty Images

Gómez has played in every Brighton Premier League game of the 2025/26 season so far. He scored just one goal in 13 World Cup qualifying appearances for Paraguay but if last week’s club display is anything to go by then he will be racking up the numbers for his national team in the near future.

Gómez Learned From The Best

Diego Gómez starred alongside some of the best players in the world for Inter Miami. Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez played alongside the Paraguayan in the MLS.

Diego Gómez starred alongside some of the best players in the world for Inter Miami, including Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Gómez played 28 times for Inter Miami in 2024. He scored six times and provided six assists for his teammates. He won the ‘Major League Soccer Best Under-22 Player of the Season’ award and was also named ‘Paraguayan Footballer of the Year.’

Gómez certainly would have honed his skills on the training pitch with South American legends like Messi and Suárez. Watching two of the best goal scorers of a generation train every single day would have been an invaluable experience for the young player.

The Future Is Now For Gómez

Gómez is a creative player with tons of energy, but he will also be keen to get off the mark in the Premier League in terms of goals. It’s the most competitive league on the planet and players must take their chance to shine when they have it as somebody else is always waiting in the wings.

Gómez is also warming up for the FIFA 2026 World Cup. Paraguay has qualified for the tournament for the first time since it reached the quarterfinal stage in 2010 and Gómez could be the next star on the big stage for his national team. The 22 year-old will be hoping to have a massive impact for his national team on the biggest stage in world soccer.