Deutsche Börse and Circle Join Forces to Bring Regulated Stablecoins to European Markets

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle Internet Group, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the use of Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins inside Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure, a move the firms say could cut settlement risk, lower costs and bridge token-based payment rails with traditional trading, settlement and custody systems.

Under the MoU, the partners will initially focus on listing and trading on 360T’s digital exchange 3DX and via institutional crypto provider Crypto Finance, both businesses within the Deutsche Börse Group, while enabling institutional-grade custody through Clearstream, the Group’s post-trade arm, with Crypto Finance’s German entity acting as sub-custodian.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, said: “Together with Deutsche Börse Group, we’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure—reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers, and the wider market. As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody.”

Deutsche Börse executives framed the collaboration as a decisive step toward digitising securities issuance and post-trade processing. Stephanie Eckermann, who oversees Post-Trading at Deutsche Börse Group, said digital assets can “enhance efficiency, transparency and security” and that the partnership will help integrate stablecoins “into regulated, reliable and trusted infrastructure.” Thomas Book, responsible for Trading & Clearing, described the move as part of Deutsche Börse’s effort to “bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance” by combining execution (360T/3DX), trading, settlement and custody in a single value chain.

Deutsche Börse and Circle point to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) as a key enabler for the project. MiCAR, the EU’s sweeping regulatory framework for crypto assets, has created a clearer compliance path for stablecoin issuance and use across member states. Circle says it was the first major global issuer to achieve MiCAR-aligned regulatory approvals, positioning EURC and USDC as regulated options for European market participants.

Why This Matters

For institutional investors and banks, settlement via regulated stablecoins could mean near-instant, programmable cash movement on blockchains, potentially trimming counterparty and settlement risk inherent in legacy systems while opening the door to new product designs. For exchanges and post-trade providers, adding stablecoin rails to existing infrastructure may accelerate tokenized asset markets, but it also requires careful integration with custody, liquidity and regulatory controls. Analysts note the announcement as part of a broader trend of traditional financial firms experimenting with tokenized cash and blockchain settlement.

Next Steps and Market Signals

The MoU is an early-stage agreement and stops short of a commercial launch timetable; it signals intent and lays groundwork for pilots and technical workstreams around listing, trading, settlement and custody. Market observers will watch for concrete pilots on 3DX and through Crypto Finance, plus Clearstream’s operational readiness, to judge how quickly regulated stablecoins move from experiments into everyday market plumbing.

Deutsche Börse Group, a longstanding operator of regulated markets, clearing houses and post-trade services, and Circle, a global fintech focused on stablecoins and blockchain payments, both stressed the collaboration’s ambition to combine trusted, regulated infrastructure with tokenized payment solutions. If the partners deliver on pilots, the effort could mark one of the most visible steps yet toward mainstream, regulated stablecoin usage in European capital markets.