ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have signed a landmark MoU to integrate EURC and USDC stablecoins into Europe’s market infrastructure.Deutsche Börse Group and Circle have signed a landmark MoU to integrate EURC and USDC stablecoins into Europe’s market infrastructure.

Deutsche Börse and Circle Join Forces to Bring Regulated Stablecoins to European Markets

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/01 04:10
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003+0.01%
europe main2

Deutsche Börse Group and Circle Internet Group, Inc. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the use of Circle’s EURC and USDC stablecoins inside Deutsche Börse’s financial market infrastructure, a move the firms say could cut settlement risk, lower costs and bridge token-based payment rails with traditional trading, settlement and custody systems.

Under the MoU, the partners will initially focus on listing and trading on 360T’s digital exchange 3DX and via institutional crypto provider Crypto Finance, both businesses within the Deutsche Börse Group, while enabling institutional-grade custody through Clearstream, the Group’s post-trade arm, with Crypto Finance’s German entity acting as sub-custodian.

Jeremy Allaire, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Circle, said: “Together with Deutsche Börse Group, we’re planning to advance the use of regulated stablecoins across Europe’s market infrastructure—reducing settlement risk, lowering costs, and improving efficiency for banks, asset managers, and the wider market. As clear rules take hold across Europe, aligning our regulated stablecoins, EURC and USDC, with trusted venues will unlock new products and streamline workflows across trading, settlement, and custody.”

Deutsche Börse executives framed the collaboration as a decisive step toward digitising securities issuance and post-trade processing. Stephanie Eckermann, who oversees Post-Trading at Deutsche Börse Group, said digital assets can “enhance efficiency, transparency and security” and that the partnership will help integrate stablecoins “into regulated, reliable and trusted infrastructure.” Thomas Book, responsible for Trading & Clearing, described the move as part of Deutsche Börse’s effort to “bridge the gap between traditional and digital finance” by combining execution (360T/3DX), trading, settlement and custody in a single value chain.

Deutsche Börse and Circle point to the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) as a key enabler for the project. MiCAR, the EU’s sweeping regulatory framework for crypto assets, has created a clearer compliance path for stablecoin issuance and use across member states. Circle says it was the first major global issuer to achieve MiCAR-aligned regulatory approvals, positioning EURC and USDC as regulated options for European market participants.

Why This Matters

For institutional investors and banks, settlement via regulated stablecoins could mean near-instant, programmable cash movement on blockchains, potentially trimming counterparty and settlement risk inherent in legacy systems while opening the door to new product designs. For exchanges and post-trade providers, adding stablecoin rails to existing infrastructure may accelerate tokenized asset markets, but it also requires careful integration with custody, liquidity and regulatory controls. Analysts note the announcement as part of a broader trend of traditional financial firms experimenting with tokenized cash and blockchain settlement.

Next Steps and Market Signals

The MoU is an early-stage agreement and stops short of a commercial launch timetable; it signals intent and lays groundwork for pilots and technical workstreams around listing, trading, settlement and custody. Market observers will watch for concrete pilots on 3DX and through Crypto Finance, plus Clearstream’s operational readiness, to judge how quickly regulated stablecoins move from experiments into everyday market plumbing.

Deutsche Börse Group, a longstanding operator of regulated markets, clearing houses and post-trade services, and Circle, a global fintech focused on stablecoins and blockchain payments, both stressed the collaboration’s ambition to combine trusted, regulated infrastructure with tokenized payment solutions. If the partners deliver on pilots, the effort could mark one of the most visible steps yet toward mainstream, regulated stablecoin usage in European capital markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

                                                                               Bitcoin’s recent weakness mirrors broader economic uncertainty, as unreliable economic data and shifting expectations on US growth and policy cloud investor confidence.                     Key takeaways:Disney and other consumer names disappointed on earnings, adding pressure to markets after the prolonged US government shutdown.Analysts see no sign of insider-driven Bitcoin selling, with BTC instead reflecting wider doubts about valuations and US economic stability.Read more
WHY
WHY$0.00000002127-25.47%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08899-8.72%
Sign
SIGN$0.03692-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 08:45
Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

Nearly a quarter of adults might own crypto, but ease of use and access remain limiting factors, the report, produced by CoinDesk and Protocol Theory said.
Share
Coinstats2025/11/14 09:00
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001581+6.75%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.003075-8.64%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0195-17.37%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52

Trending News

More

3 reasons why Bitcoin and risk markets sold off: Is a recovery on the horizon?

Nearly 25% of Adults With Internet Access in Asia Might Own Crypto, Report Says

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

BitMine’s $11B Ethereum Bet — Smart Move or Risky Gamble Before the Next Bull Run?

Quick Reads

More

TRUMP Price Prediction 2026–2030: Can the Meme Coin Keep Its Momentum?

Monad (MON) Price Prediction 2026-2030: Can This Layer-1 Blockchain Reach New Heights?

Investing in Monad Crypto: Risks and Opportunities

Monad vs Solana: A Comparative Analysis for Next‑Gen Altcoins

How Monad Blockchain Achieves 10,000 TPS

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$98,883.49
$98,883.49$98,883.49

-2.49%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,214.86
$3,214.86$3,214.86

-5.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3015
$2.3015$2.3015

-5.45%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$143.25
$143.25$143.25

-6.46%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16354
$0.16354$0.16354

-5.32%