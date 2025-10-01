Detroit Tigers Take Cleveland Guardians Game One Of Wild Card Series

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers speaks with the media following game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians had a record of eight wins, five losses against the Detroit Tigers this season.

The Guardians and Tigers tied for the American League Central Division Championship.

In the Major League Baseball postseason system, if teams are tied, the records of head-to head games serve as the tiebreaker.

As a result of their eight victories, Cleveland won the American League Central, and played the Tigers, an American League Wild Card team, in the best of three-game Wild Card Series.

In a 1:08PM game September 30, Detroit defeated Cleveland, 2-1, in a nail-biter at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

Twists And Turns:

There were some fascinating twists and outcomes to the first of three potential playoff games in the Guardians-Tigers series.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Chase DeLauter #34 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from the dugout prior to the game between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Grace Hoppel/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

1- Cleveland promoted prized rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter to the Wild Card roster.

The left-handed hitting DeLauter, 23, has fought injuries in his young career.

DeLauter did not play in Game 1, as left-hander Tarik Skubal was on the mound for the Tigers.

2- Cleveland started right-handed hitting Jhonkensy Noel at first base, a position he played only nine times this season.

Noel hit 8th for Cleveland, and struck out all three times he came to the plate.

Noel also made a costly error at first base, which allowed the second, and decisive run of the game to the Tigers, on a missed catch in the 7th inning.

3- Right handed hitting Johnathan Rodriguez, 25, started the game in right field.

Rodriguez had played only 20 games in right for Cleveland all season.

Rodriguez batted cleanup.

In the first inning, Rodriguez bobbled a single to right field by Kerry Carpenter, which allowed Carpenter to take an extra base. Carpenter scored on a bloop single by Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson.

4- Tigers shortstop Javier Baez fielded an infield single by the Guardians Jose Ramirez in the bottom of 9th inning, and Cleveland trailing 2-1.. Baez threw the ball poorly to first base, which resulted in Ramirez going all the way to third, with no outs.

With one out in the inning, Ramirez tried to score from third on a slowly hit ball back to Tigers closer, Will Vest. It was a rare blunder by Ramirez, as he was thrown out by plenty at the plate.

The Guardians failed to tie the score, giving the Tigers a victory in Game one of the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series.

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 30: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/MLB Photos via Getty Images) MLB Photos via Getty Images

Tarik Skubal Was Magnificent:

Left-hander Tarik Skubal, 28, was the 2024 American League Cy Young Award Winner for a reason.

Quite simply, he is one of, if not the best pitcher in baseball.

Skubal took the mound for the Tigers to start the game.

It was Skubal’s fifth start against Cleveland this season.

He had yielded only two earned runs in his first four starts.

In the September 30 playoff start, Skubal struck out 14 of the 28 batters he faced.

Skubal yielded one earned run, gave up just three hits, and won the game for Detroit.

After throwing 107 pitches, Skubal gave way to Vest with two outs in the 8th inning. Vest finished the win, and got the save.

Skubal was magnificent in keeping Guardians hitters off-balance and changing their eye level.

He used a 100 miles per hour fastball, and a devastating changeup to induce swings and misses and register strikeouts.

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams throws during the third inning of Game 1 of the American League Wild Card baseball playoff series against the Detroit Tigers in Cleveland, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Gavin Williams Not Too Bad Himself:

Right-hander Gavin Williams, 26, started the game for Cleveland.

Through hard work, Williams has made himself into Cleveland’s best, and most reliable starter.

The Wild Card game was Williams’ fourth start against the Tigers this season.

Williams went six innings in the September 30 game, yielding no earned runs, five hits, and one walk. He struck out eight.

Williams was aggressive in his approach against the Tigers, but the two huge Cleveland errors led to the Tigers victory.

Summary:

The first of the best-of-three American League Wild Card Series between division rivals Detroit and Cleveland went to the Tigers.

For this old scout, playing Jhonkensy Noel and Johnathan Rodriguez on defense was the difference maker in the game.

Both players had very few opportunities to play defense for Cleveland all season.

But Wednesday, October 1 is another day. Another game in the series.

Game two in the Tigers vs. Guardians series will again be played at 1:08 PM EST from Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Tanner Bibee is scheduled to pitch for Cleveland, with Casey Mize taking the mound for Detroit, in a battle of right-handed pitchers.

It is doubtful either Noel or Rodriguez will be in the lineup against Mize.