DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume rose to fourth globally, with the price reaching a new all-time high of $3.76.

PANews reported on October 5th that DeAgentAI ($AIA) remains popular, with market performance continuing to strengthen over the weekend. Data shows that AIA perpetual contracts recorded $2.186 billion in 24-hour trading volume, successfully rising to fourth place globally, behind only BTC, ETH, and SOL.
Driven by strong market sentiment, the price of AIA token also soared, reaching a high of US$3.76, once again breaking its all-time high (ATH) record.
