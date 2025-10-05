DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume rose to fourth globally, with the price reaching a new all-time high of $3.76. By: PANews 2025/10/05 12:57 Share

PANews reported on October 5th that DeAgentAI ($AIA) remains popular, with market performance continuing to strengthen over the weekend. Data shows that AIA perpetual contracts recorded $2.186 billion in 24-hour trading volume, successfully rising to fourth place globally, behind only BTC, ETH, and SOL. Driven by strong market sentiment, the price of AIA token also soared, reaching a high of US$3.76, once again breaking its all-time high (ATH) record.