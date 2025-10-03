DeAgentAI (AIA) contract trading volume ranks among the top five globally, surpassing XRP at one point.

PANews reported on October 3rd that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI ($AIA) continued to soar in popularity last night. Its perpetual contract 24-hour trading volume reached 2.04 billion US dollars, successfully ranking among the top five in the entire network, surpassing XRP at one point, and ranking second only to mainstream assets such as BTC and ETH.
Driven by trading activity, AIA's price hit a new all-time high (ATH), reaching $2.57. Its trading volume also surpassed that of its parent chain, SUI, at its peak, making it the most popular AI asset in the entire crypto market.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.