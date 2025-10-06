Data: In 2025, the trading volume of perpetual contracts on both CEX and DEX will exceed that of spot contracts.

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to The Block, perpetual swaps have accounted for 75% of total trading volume on centralized exchanges (CEXs) since 2025, with a turnover of nearly $49 trillion, far exceeding spot trading ($14.8 trillion) and options trading ($1.3 trillion). This compares to 72% in 2024. On decentralized exchanges (DEXs), the share of perpetual swaps has also increased from 50% last year to 56% this year. Cumulative on-chain perpetual swap trading volume has reached $4.7 trillion, compared to $3.6 trillion for spot trading.
